Italy's Meloni honors Jewish journalists from fascist era

Giorgia Meloni pledged to fight discrimination and antisemitism as she unveiled a plaque for 35 Jewish journalists persecuted under fascist-era racial laws.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 18:43
Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni holds a sign at the party's election night headquarters, in Rome, Italy September 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)
Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni holds a sign at the party's election night headquarters, in Rome, Italy September 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

Italy's hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday pledged to fight "every kind of discrimination and antisemitism" as she unveiled a plaque for 35 Jewish journalists persecuted under fascist-era racial laws.

Meloni, who joined a neo-fascist youth movement in her teenage years, is trying to show that her Brothers of Italy party belongs to the conservative mainstream, despite its far-right roots.

In her maiden speech to parliament in October, Meloni said she has "never felt any sympathy for regimes, fascism included," and that Italy's antisemitic racial laws of 1938 had been "the lowest point of Italian history, a shame that will taint our people forever."

She used the same words on Tuesday during the ceremony in Rome at the headquarters of the association of journalists.

"We have not yet won the fight against discrimination and antisemitism," she said, adding that the Italian government is "ready, focused to do its part to fight every kind of discrimination and antisemitism that threatens to be present among us."

FASCIST SALUTE: ‘Il Duce’ Benito Mussolini with Nazi Chancellor Adolf Hitler. (credit: Courtesy)FASCIST SALUTE: ‘Il Duce’ Benito Mussolini with Nazi Chancellor Adolf Hitler. (credit: Courtesy)

Those journalists honored were barred from doing their job under fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.



