Diaspora org heads worry Israel may change religious status quo - letter

Heads of large Jewish organizations and Israel's national institutions have sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said that they are concerned about the voices that have been heard during the establishment of this government. The letter was sent on behalf of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), The Jewish Agency, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization (WZO).

"It is our duty to share with you our deep concern regarding voices in the government on issues that could undermine the long-standing status quo on religious affairs that could affect the Diaspora," the letter exclusively obtained by The Jerusalem Post stated.

"Any change in the delicate and sensitive status quo on issues such as the Law of Return or conversion could threaten to unravel the ties between us and keep us away from each other."

"Any change in the delicate and sensitive status quo on issues such as the Law of Return or conversion could threaten to unravel the ties between us and keep us away from each other." Jewish organization letter to Netanyahu

They said that "we look forward to meeting with you as soon as possible to voice our concerns and we expect to be part of any future discussions or dialogues regarding possible changes to the status quo. We are determined to work together with you and your government to ensure the continued prosperity of the entire Jewish people, and we are sure that together we can find respectful, inclusive, and constructive solutions to every challenge at hand without harming the delicate fabric that holds us together as one united people."

United Torah Judaism MKs Yitzchak Goldknopf and Moshe Gafni sign a coalition agreement with Likud, December 6, 2022. (credit: UNITED TORAH JUDAISM)

The first comment of these Jewish organizations to Netanyahu about the new Israeli government

This letter is the first comment of these organizations and leaders to Netanyahu about this government and they have waited until it was established to make this statement. Many have pressured these leaders to speak till now but they haven't since they wanted to respect Netanyahu and create a real dialogue.

"We know that the unity of the Jewish people is as important to you as it is to us," they wrote. "It is this unity that explains the miracle of our survival as a people and as a nation for over three thousand years. It allowed us, despite all the difficult differences that arose between us over the years, to maintain a strong and cohesive sense of belonging to each other and to our common national home."

The letter was signed by Mark Wilf, chairman of The Jewish Agency Board of Governors; Doron Almog, chairman of The Jewish Agency; Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the WZO; Steven Lowy, chairman, of the World Board of Trustees at Keren Hayesod; Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of JFNA; and Julie Platt, chairwoman of JFNA.