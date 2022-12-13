Will an amendment of the Law of Return and the cancellation of the Grandchild Clause actually cause a rift between American and Israeli Jews? According to new data - obtained and analyzed by Dr. Netantel Fisher, Head of the Department of Public Policy at the Academic Center for Law and Science - barely any Americans made Aliyah using the Grandchild Clause.

Fisher, an expert on immigration and conversion, told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that in the last decade, only 67 grandchildren of Jews who were not considered Jewish themselves immigrated to Israel from the US by virtue of the Grandchild Clause.

According to Fisher's analysis, this number amounts to less than one percent of all US immigrants to Israel during this period, some 21,000. This means, therefore, that 99% of US olim are Jewish or first-degree relatives of Jews. In contrast, about 70% of olim from Former Soviet Union countries aren’t considered Jewish.

The data Fisher refers to was collected by the Jewish Agency and is compiled from a study he ran on US immigration to Israel between the years 2010-2021.

However, the study does not include data on immigrants who were already in Israel when they decided to make Aliyah - such as people who were in the country for gap year programs but decided to stay after the program was over.

New immigrants from USA and Canada arrive on a special '' Aliyah Flight 2016'' on behalf of Nefesh B'Nefesh organization, at Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on August 17, 2016. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

According to data provided by the Central Statistics Bureau, since the establishment of the state until today, about 120,000 people have immigrated to Israel from the US since the founding of the state in 1948. In recent years, there has been a slight increase in the number of immigrants moving to Israel annually, which ranges from between 2,500 to 4,000 olim per year.

However, it turns out that there are almost no non-Jewish immigrants moving to Israel from the US. Of the approximately 25,000 immigrants who immigrated from the US in the last decade, including the immigrants who did so during their stay in Israel, only five percent of them (around 1,300) weren't recognized as Jews.

Yet even this small number of olim aren't expected to be harmed by the proposed change to the Law of Return. About 90% of the non-Jewish immigrants to Israel from the US, are either the spouses or children of Jews and therefore will be eligible for Aliyah. Those who will be affected by the change in the law are the non-Jewish immigrants from countries that were part of the former Soviet Union.

Large number of US Jewish converts make Aliyah, data shows

However, Fisher's research reveals that there is a fairly high percentage of converts immigrating to Israel from the US after completing their conversions to Judaism.

The number of converts who immigrated in the last decade is about 1,500 people, meaning that on average, 120 converts make Aliyah every year, accounting for 7% of all US immigrants. Fisher explained that the data doesn’t make it possible to know what streams of Judaism they converted through.

“There is a relatively high percentage of converts who make Aliyah from the US,” says Fisher, recounting the newly compiled information. “This group of olim is larger than their percentage in the entire Jewish population in the US [of converts to Judaism], therefore, the assumption is that a huge percentage of converts make Aliyah after they finish their conversion process in the US.”

According to Fisher, the study shows that “the discussion about the GrandChild Clause is not relevant at all to immigration from the US. Yet the surprising percentage of converts requires us to act sensitively on the issue of recognizing conversions carried out in the Diaspora.”

American Jewish leaders concerned for the future of Aliyah

American Jewish leaders and organizations are worried about the changes being made to the Law of Return for two main reasons.

Many of the American Jewish leaders have non-Jewish grandchildren, either because their children are not married to Jews or because the Chief Rabbinate of Israel would not recognize them as Jewish, meaning that if they would want to make Aliyah in the future, they wouldn’t necessarily be able to do so.

In addition, the majority of American Jews aren’t Orthodox: Only about 10% of US Jewry considers themselves to be Orthodox or ultra-Orthodox, with the vast majority belonging to the Reform or Conservative movements or are unaffiliated with any denomination. In this case, with a high rate of intermarriage or Reform-officiated marriages, a large number of American Jews will not be considered Jewish according to Orthodox halacha in a few decades.