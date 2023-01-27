The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Frankfurt Chief Rabbi gives speech to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Rabbi Avichai Apel of Frankfurt gave a powerful speech to commemorate the 78th International Holocaust Remembrance Day at a commemoration on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 01:04
The gathering of the European Commission on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The gathering of the European Commission on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The Chief Rabbi of the German city of Frankfurt, Avichai Apel, gave a speech commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day at a gathering of the European Commission in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivered addresses dedicated to the memory of the victims at the event. Other State representatives of the European Commission, as well as representatives of Jewish organizations and prominent European Rabbis, attended the gathering led by Strasbourg’s Chief Rabbi Abraham Weill.

Apel, who has served as Frankfurt’s Chief Rabbi since 2013 and also serves as Chairman of the German Rabbinic Organization, marked the proceedings with a powerful speech to commemorate the 78th International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27th. 

“On this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I stand before you as a rabbi of Israel, an ancient Jew, whose existence goes back to when we became a nation 3,300 years ago,” Apel said. “From that same moment, antisemitism burst its poison forth, and the fundamental question whose echo persists, with its finger pointing at the conscience of the enlightened world, like the wrathful finger of a prosecutor, is why?”

The gathering of the European Commission on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: ELI ITKIN) The gathering of the European Commission on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: ELI ITKIN)

“A wake-up call”

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is not just another calendar event. It is an alarm clock, a wake-up call, and a road sign. It is a day cherished by the Jewish people, at the instruction of their great rabbis and the legislation of their Israeli Knesset. It is marked on Jewish calendars throughout the world,” Apel continued. 

“International Holocaust Remembrance Day is not just another calendar event. It is an alarm clock, a wake-up call, and a road sign."

Rabbi Avichai Apel

“On this day we remember our gratitude towards He that rescued us – the creator of the universe, alongside our public acknowledgment and gratitude to His messengers – the allied soldiers and the Righteous of the Nations of the world, who lay down their lives in a war against evil and darkness for the freedom of their people and the rescue of our people.”

Rabbi Apel concluded with a rallying cry against the toxic antisemitism that could make an atrocity like the Holocaust possible to begin with.

“As a representative of my nation, I call on you here today to be partners, so that no one can ever impose a price on us again; so that no other nation will pay such a price in the future. Together we will continue to apply the lessons learned from the Holocaust,” declared Apel. 



Tags Holocaust germany chief rabbi Holocaust Remembrance Day European commission
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by