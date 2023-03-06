The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Australian Jewish orgs express 'concern' over gov't plans for judiciary, religion

Australian Jewish representative Jewish organizations are voicing 'serious concerns' regarding judicial reforms in Israel.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 05:52
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu looks toward MK Simcha Rothman as they confer with Justice Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset last week. Levin and Rothman have been emphasizing the larger public welfare, says the writer (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu looks toward MK Simcha Rothman as they confer with Justice Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset last week. Levin and Rothman have been emphasizing the larger public welfare, says the writer
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Australia, home to one of the most actively pro-Zionist communities in the Diaspora, has broken their silence regarding the judicial reforms in Israel. 

"We express our serious concern at the governing coalition’s proposals to make fundamental changes to the relationship between the Knesset and the judiciary with undue haste and in the absence of broad-based public support," a joint statement by the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA) and the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECJA), Australia’s two representative roof bodies of the Australian Jewish community, said on Monday, expressing their concerns about the proposed Israeli judicial reforms.

Other concerns than judicial reform

They also voiced their concerns on issues regarding religion and state as well as Israel Jewish Diaspora relations.

The statement begins by explaining that "the Australian Jewish community is a deeply Zionist community. Israel is at the core of our Jewish identity and a focus of our schools, youth movements, synagogues, communal institutions and, in many cases, our family connections."

"We celebrate Israel’s successes and achievements. When Israel is under attack, we share the pain and suffering of our brothers and sisters. We defend Israel against the irrational hatred that is sadly increasingly pervasive throughout the world."

The national flags of Australia and Israel are seen outside the building housing the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel October 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) The national flags of Australia and Israel are seen outside the building housing the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel October 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

"We recognize and respect that, being in the diaspora, we have different rights, but we are also deeply invested in Israel’s survival and the wellbeing of all Israelis and the Jewish people.

"We believe that Israel must forever remain a Jewish and democratic state, rooted in the vision of the prophets. Despite the incomparable challenges that Israel has faced since its inception, the Jewish homeland has admirably upheld those principles as set forth in its Declaration of Independence."

The statement therefore suggested that "from this position of unconditional love and connection that we express our serious concern at the governing coalition’s proposals to make fundamental changes to the relationship between the Knesset and the judiciary with undue haste and in the absence of broad-based public support." They also voiced concerns of the "other proposals in relation to religious pluralism and the law of return that risk damaging Israel’s precious and unique relationship with Diaspora Jewry.

The two representative bodies said that they "call on the governing coalition to heed the call from Israeli President Isaac Herzog for genuine dialogue, based on his five principles for judicial reform, and to pause all of these controversial proposals so that constructive dialogue can occur and a national consensus can begin to emerge."

Probably for the first time ever, the statement was also written in Hebrew and distributed to the Israeli media, in order to create an impact in Israeli society.

This statement is one of many from representative Jewish organizations in the Diaspora, yet most Jewish communities outside of the US have been pretty quiet up until today.

The statement is a product of a ZFA Executive meeting held on 14 February. They held a broad-ranging discussion in relation to some of the initiatives of the new Israeli Government and the role of the diaspora in these issues. About 70 people representing the affiliates from all sides of the political spectrum engaged in the discussion. According to those who participated in the discussion,  what emerged during the meeting was a clear consensus to issue a statement.



