Michael Oren to address Jewish National Fund's Global Conference for Israel

The JNF's Global Conference for Israel will be held in Denver, Colorado from November 30 to December 3, 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 14, 2023 01:21
ZIONISM HAS given rise to complex moral dilemmas: Then-ambassador to the US Michael Oren with Sudanese refugees at Ktzi’ot Prison, 2012. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
Michael Oren, former ambassador to the United States, will address the Jewish National Fund's Global Conference for Israel this November. 

Oren's career has touched many facets of Israeli life from his work as an ambassador to his Knesset career he has helped Israel improve relations with the United States. 

Serving as ambassador from 2009 until 2013 his career covered the early years of Obama's time in office, a challenging time for Israeli-American relations. 

His work in the United States focused heavily on the intelligence and strategic aspects of the Israeli-American relationship, including the Iron Dome defense system and the Iranian nuclear threat.

His time in the United States would eventually lead to a Knesset career when he was placed fourth on the list for Kulanu. During his time in the Knesset, he served as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, in charge ofdiplomacy.

Michael Oren. (credit: JEWISH NATIONAL FUND – USA) Michael Oren. (credit: JEWISH NATIONAL FUND – USA)

A seasoned diplomat Oren is also a highly respected historian and author having written a number of books pertaining to American involvement in the Middle East and Israeli politics. He has also written a series of fictional short stories, making him a well-rounded author.

Oren's new book, 2048: The Rejuvenated State, has been received with wide applause as he sets out his vision for Israel in honor of the Jewish Homeland’s 75th year of independence.

Currently, Oren is President of the Hadas Malka Center, which supports the Israeli Border Police and their families. He is also the founder of Israel 2048, an initiative that facilitates dialogue on Israel’s future, which is hoped will spark a new conversation about the Jewish People’s collective future.

Jewish National Fund's Global Conference for Israel

The JNF's Global Conference for Israel will be held in Denver, Colorado from November 30 to December 3, 2023, this will be one of the largest gatherings of Israel supporters.

Other prominent speakers at the conference will be the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan. 

To hear Michael Oren speak, register for the Global Conference for Israel at jnf.org/global.



