US Agudath Israel: We won't interfere in Israel's judicial reforms

Their neutral standpoint aligns with their long-standing policy of not imposing their views on Israel's domestic matters.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 22:25
Government ministers celebrate after the Reasonableness Standard Bill passes its first reading in Knesset. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Agudath Israel of America, a prominent Orthodox Jewish organization, has issued a statement taking a neutral stance on Israel's recent judicial reforms, specifically the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard.

While other Jewish organizations worldwide have expressed their disappointment and concern over the legislation, Agudath Israel of America's refusal to take a position on the matter highlights their commitment to respecting Israel's sovereignty and democratic process.

Agudath Israel of America, also known as Agudah, represents haredi Orthodox Jews in the United States. It advocates for religious and civil rights, offers charitable, educational, and social service projects across North America. Founded in 1922, it is loosely affiliated with the international World Agudath Israel. Agudath Israel of America plays a vital role in supporting the Orthodox Jewish community in the US.

In their statement, Agudath Israel of America firmly emphasizes that they do not seek to intervene in Israel's internal political affairs. They advocate that American lawmakers and government officials should refrain from using their positions of power to meddle in the decision-making processes of another sovereign democratic state. Their neutral standpoint aligns with their long-standing policy of not imposing their views on Israel's domestic matters.

The organization's position has been made clear on Wednesday, after a period of absence of opinion: "Agudath Israel of America takes no position on the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms." By abstaining from taking sides on this internal matter, they underscore their respect for Israel's right to self-determination.

Furthermore, Agudath Israel of America stressed that Israeli citizens should be the ones to shape the future of their judicial system through their vibrant democratic process. They stated, "What form, if any, judicial reform in Israel should take is a matter for Israelis to determine."

What have other Diaspora Jewish groups said about Israel's judicial reform?

In contrast to Agudath Israel of America's neutral position, several other Jewish organizations have openly expressed their profound disappointment and concern over the passage of the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard last week. The American Jewish Committee (AJC) expressed, "AJC today expressed profound disappointment over the passage of the Reasonableness Standard Law in Israel." Similarly, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) remarked, "We are deeply disappointed that the Israeli government passed the controversial Reasonableness Bill, failing to heed the call of President Herzog and others to reach a compromise rooted in a broad societal consensus."

The UK Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) jointly stated, "Both the Board of Deputies and the JLC have been supportive of the efforts by President Herzog... and we are deeply disappointed that, at this stage, the efforts have failed."

Demonstrating their concerns, the Reform Movement in North America condemned the amendment, stating, "A sad day for Israel’s democracy... We vehemently condemn the strongarm tactics of the current coalition... which imperils Israel’s already-fragile democracy."



