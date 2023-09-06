The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

UK Jewish leaders discuss LGBT, judicial reform concerns with Diaspora Minister Chikli

The meeting was responsible for highlighting significant issues in the UK Jewish community.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 00:15
A Jerusalem municipality worker hangs an Israeli flag next to the British flag, the Union Jack, as he stands on a platform near Israel's presidential residence in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming visit of Britain's Prince William, June 25, 2018 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A Jerusalem municipality worker hangs an Israeli flag next to the British flag, the Union Jack, as he stands on a platform near Israel's presidential residence in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming visit of Britain's Prince William, June 25, 2018
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Heads of the Board of Deputies (BOD), the umbrella organization of British Jews, released a statement on Tuesday, revealing that President Marie van der Zyl and Chief Executive Michael Wegier met with Amichai Chikli, Israeli Diaspora Affairs.and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud).

Accompanied by leaders from other community organizations, they delved into a range of urgent concerns impacting the Jewish community.

The BOD's statement highlighted: "Issues of significant concern to many in the UK Jewish community were brought up, including the planned Judicial Overhaul and the intense debate surrounding it."

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at RootOne's summer event. (credit: ALEX PERRI, APEX MEDIA CREW, KOBO BACHAR) Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at RootOne's summer event. (credit: ALEX PERRI, APEX MEDIA CREW, KOBO BACHAR)

British Jews express discontent with Israel's political divisions

Expressing the sentiments of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl remarked, "We made it clear that British Jews have a deep love for Israel, which is why it's so painful to see the internal divisions that have surfaced there."

Notably, the discussion "also centered on the challenges faced by the Israeli LGBT community, the rights of Reform Jews in Israel, and the significant obstacles confronting Arab citizens of Israel." Wrapping up the dialogue, both Marie and Michael "urged the Minister to communicate these concerns to his peers in the government.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by