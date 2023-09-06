Heads of the Board of Deputies (BOD), the umbrella organization of British Jews, released a statement on Tuesday, revealing that President Marie van der Zyl and Chief Executive Michael Wegier met with Amichai Chikli, Israeli Diaspora Affairs.and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud).

Accompanied by leaders from other community organizations, they delved into a range of urgent concerns impacting the Jewish community.

The BOD's statement highlighted: "Issues of significant concern to many in the UK Jewish community were brought up, including the planned Judicial Overhaul and the intense debate surrounding it."

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at RootOne's summer event. (credit: ALEX PERRI, APEX MEDIA CREW, KOBO BACHAR)

British Jews express discontent with Israel's political divisions

Expressing the sentiments of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl remarked, "We made it clear that British Jews have a deep love for Israel, which is why it's so painful to see the internal divisions that have surfaced there."

Notably, the discussion "also centered on the challenges faced by the Israeli LGBT community, the rights of Reform Jews in Israel, and the significant obstacles confronting Arab citizens of Israel." Wrapping up the dialogue, both Marie and Michael "urged the Minister to communicate these concerns to his peers in the government.”