A delegation comprising Jewish school administrators from Latin America is currently in Israel on a mission of solidarity. During their visit, they explored the Gaza envelope area and held a meeting with the President of Israel Isaac Herzog.

"This visit is a Zionist and solidarity educational mission to Israel," expressed the delegation members.

The delegation, consisting of around 20 educational leaders from Latin America, arrived in Israel as guests of the United Initiative (UnitEd), a program under the authority of the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry. They were joined by representatives from Herzog College, the Pincus Fund, and the World Zionist Organization's Department of Zionist Activities.

'Ous goal is to listen, learn, observe'

These influential educators hail from eight Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Mexico. Their primary objectives for this visit are to demonstrate support and solidarity, gain insights into community resilience, in light of the prevalent antisemitism in their home countries, and receive training as advocates for their communities upon their return. Photo taken of the Israel Apartheid billboard outside of the Usdan University Center on the Wesleyan University campus. (credit: ASHER MOSS)

Hannah Dorsman, the CEO of UnitEd, shed light on the challenges currently faced by Jewish schools worldwide, stating, "In light of recent events, including the conflict in Israel since October 7th, the world has changed significantly for Israelis and the global Jewish community. Simultaneously with the conflict in Israel, there's an ongoing battle against Jews and Jewish communities worldwide.

"Our continued work with Jewish schools across the globe has shown that bringing these school administrators to Israel at this moment will have a profound impact, both in the present and the future. These educational leaders are responsible for the education of thousands of children. Their visit to Israel during this critical time will strengthen their connection to Israel. When they return to their communities, they will share the valuable insights and lessons they have gained during their visit."

Jessica Landes, the director of the Haim Weizmann Jewish School in Santiago, Chile, who is part of the delegation, emphasized her purpose in visiting Israel, saying, "I have come to Israel at this moment to express our solidarity and to convey to the people of Israel that we stand together. Our goal is to listen, learn, observe, and experience the current situation here. This visit enables us to return to our students with the message that we have a home in Israel and to provide tools and support, not only to the students of our school but also to those facing antisemitism on campuses. We want them to know that they have our support. There are undoubtedly two distinct battles underway—one in Israel against Hamas in Gaza and another against antisemitism globally. It's crucial that our community and students are aware that Israel stands with them."