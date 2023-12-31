US students tell of violence, Jew-hatred on campuses

A delegation of pro-Israel student leaders from top US universities arrived in Israel last week to discuss growing antisemitism on college campuses. Their testimonies, shared at the Israel Knesset, exposed graphic, and at times violent, experiences of Jew-hatred. After visiting the southern Israeli communities and speaking with survivors of Hamas’s October 7 attacks and Israeli activists and leaders, including Isaac Herzog and Noa Tishby, the American students met with former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Likud MK Danny Danon. Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Danon said that one of the biggest challenges student advocates have is that they are often “not facing hate and antisemitism from Palestinian groups. Sometimes they have to challenge the institutions themselves. That’s very hard. And the greatest tool they have is courage. [Speaking] from my experience in the past, be courageous about fighting for Israel, for the Jewish cause. It’s not easy, but it will serve them [students] also in the future when they become leaders in their hometowns.”

Jewish voices on campus stand up to antisemitism

Jake Klatzker, a junior at the University of Washington in Seattle has been active in a variety of local Jewish organizations including the university’s Hillel chapter, StandWithUs, and Students Supporting Israel. “I’m kind of known as that one Israel guy on campus,” he laughed. Kletzker recalled that it was 2021’s Operation Guardian of the Walls that woke his passion for Israel and drove him to learn as much as he could.