American Jewish organizations lobby Congress to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism in new letter

The Jewish Federations of North America and more than a dozen leading American Jewish organizations authored a letter to members of Congress on Wednesday reaffirming their support for the adoption of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.

Over three-quarters of American Jews feel less safe today since the attacks on Oct. 7, according to the letter, and the escalating threat of antisemitic violence and discrimination requires a forceful response from the government.

The IHRA definition has been embraced by more than 1,200 entities around the world, including 35 US States, 91 US cities and municipalities, the US Department of State, and President Biden’s National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, as well as by many other nations, the letter said.

"Let us be clear: Endorsement of an alternative definition would undo years of international cooperation and progress in identifying and combating antisemitism and would only create confusion and unequal standards. While the IHRA definition has been adopted by the US and dozens of US allies, these alternatives have, for good reason, garnered no support," the letter said.

"To our knowledge, the alternative definitions have not been adopted by any governmental entity anywhere in the world. For Members of Congress to legitimize any of the alternate definitions would break international consensus and undermine anti-discrimination efforts domestically and abroad."

According to the letter, the IHRA definition’s clear and succinct examples include several relating to Israel, which the JFNA said has proven to be especially important in recent months. The IHRA definition notes that “criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.” It does not punish speech, the letter said, even antisemitic speech.

"Instead, it serves to help lawmakers and others determine when conduct is based on antisemitic bias," according to the letter.

"While these are challenging and frightening times, there has been real progress in fostering a collective commitment to combat antisemitism. This is demonstrated in the bipartisan measures promoted by Congress, the actions included in the Administration’s national strategy, and the widespread adoption and endorsement of the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism," the letter said. "We ask that you remain dedicated to this effort so that Congress will remain a leading voice in the fight against anti-Jewish hate, violence, and discrimination."

The letter was consigned by AIPAC; American Jewish Committee; American Zionist Movement; Anti-Defamation League; B’nai B’rith International; Combat Antisemitism Movement; Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Elie Wiesel Foundation; Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America; Israeli American Council; Jewish Federations of North America; MERCAZ USA; National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry; Rabbinical Assembly; The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law; Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America and Zioness.