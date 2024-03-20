'Rewarding terrorism': Jewish Canadians slam 'arms embargo' on Israel

Jewish Canadian organizations expressed anger over the Tuesday announcement that Ottawa would be formalizing a policy to cease arms trade with Israel, in line with a non-binding motion that passed in parliament on Monday night.

"Five months after Jews faced our deadliest day since the Holocaust, when our democratic allies in Israel are fighting for their very existence, against the genocidal terrorists & rapists that started this war, Canada’s Jewish community will never forget our government did this," United Jewish Appeal Federation of Toronto VP of communications Steve McDonald wrote on X on Tuesday.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs wrote on social media that instead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly's confirmation that Canada would continue not to trade arms with Israel, it should be standing alongside Israel as it defends itself "against a Canadian-listed terrorist organization that has sworn to destroy the Jewish state."

Accusations that Canada is "rewarding terrorism"

Canadian activist and Abraham Global Peace Initiative CEO Avi Benlolo said that Canada was rewarding terrorism and rejecting the notion that it had the right to defend itself following the October 7 massacre.

"While Hamas receives military equipment from Iran and Hezbollah and funding from Qatar, Canada's adopted (unenforceable) motion requires the nation to cease (even non-lethal) military exports to Israel," Benlolo wrote in a statement on Tuesday. Protesters hold an effigy of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a rally to call for a ceasefire, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ismail Shakil)

B’nai Brith Canada said the motion that preceded Joly's was one-sided and irresponsible.

“Canada must not stand in the way as Israel works to neutralize the terrorists who are preventing the implementation of a sustainable peace," said B’nai Brith Canada’s Director of Government Relations, David Granovsky, on Monday.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center CEO Michael Levitt said that the ruling Liberal Party had "surrendered control" of foreign policy to the New Democratic Party, which had submitted the opposition motion. On Monday night just before the vote, the Liberal Party had negotiated with the NDP to soften the bill, including removal for a call of recognition of a Palestinian state.

Independent Jewish Voices Canada praised the motion supporting an "arms embargo" on Canada.

JSpace Canada, which was mentioned several times during the Monday debate as a supporter of the motion, applauded the resolution's passing but did not mention the clause on arms trade.

The motion passed Monday night after heated debate in the House and anger around last-minute amendments. The final version of the motion called on Ottawa to "cease the further authorization and transfer of arms exports to Israel to ensure compliance with Canada’s arms export regime and increase efforts to stop the illegal trade of arms, including to Hamas."

On Tuesday, Joly told the Toronto Star that the cessation of arms trade was a "real thing." Foreign Ministry Parliamentary Secretary Robert Oliphant confirmed her statement on Tuesday, saying “We will continue to advocate for a ceasefire, we will continue to not sell arms as we have promised and continue to make sure that we bring hostages back to their homes."

The Star also reported that Defence Minister Bill Blair said that the details of the so-called embargo were still not in place, but it was a "going-forward" policy, and there were a number of pre-existing contracts with Israel.