Russian Chief Rabbi calls to soften Purim celebration after Moscow attack

Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar called for more subdued Purim celebrations following the murder of over 120 people in an ISIS terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue in the Moscow Oblast on Friday.

In light of a day of mourning on Sunday announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Lazar instructed that musical events for the Jewish festival of Purim be canceled on the holiday eve and day.

Lazar said that the Russian Jewish community should increase their observance of other holiday obligations, including the reading of the megillah, and giving the traditional mishloah manot (food packages that are given on Purim) gifts -- especially to the needy, and including those in hospitals and prisons.

Haredi man divvies Mishloah Manot in Beit Shemesh (credit: Yossi Zliger)

"The news about the disaster in Moscow causes us and all of our community great feelings of sorrow," Lazar said upon learning of the attack. "We share in the mourning of the victims' families and pray for the recovery of the injured.

Lazar said that the attack in the Russian capital took place on the eve of a holiday in which the Jewish people had faced the threat of destruction, but God saved the innocent and punished those responsible. He called for unity of the forces of good in the face of evil until they were completely defeated. Observance of the holiday's commandments would strengthen unity.

Russian Jews condemn terror

The Russian Jewish Congress said on Saturday that it was shocked and devastated by the attacks, and instead of celebrating Purim, it was expressing condolences to those who lost loved ones in the massacre.

"We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms," said the Russian Jewish Congress. "Terrorism is the true common enemy for civilized people of all nationalities and religions, including for ordinary Muslims who suffer from extremists who commit terrorist attacks, hiding behind the banner of Islam."

The Federation of Jewish Organizations and Communities of Russia on Saturday night posted on Facebook a mourning candle with the date of the Moscow attack.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.