'Fucking murderous k*ke': Pro-Palestinian protestors harass Jewish women leaving fundraiser

Pro-Palestinian protestors harassed individuals on a New York City street as they exited a reelection fundraiser for US President Joe Biden, as shown in videos posted to social media on Friday.

In one video, a man wearing a keffiyeh calls a Jewish woman a “f***ing murderous k*ke” while a woman in a Hijab follows her down the street, yelling at her for supporting Israel.

Pro-Palestinian protestors harassing a woman in New York following a fundraiser for President Biden. “Fucking murderous kike.”“Fucking die.”“Keep it moving bitch.” pic.twitter.com/2K1clgdvYY — Jotam Confino (@mrconfino) March 29, 2024

The individuals continued their assault, screaming at the young woman, labeling her as a “ f***ing murderous c***” as well as telling her to “f***ing die” and to “keep it moving b***h.”

The reelection fundraiser featured former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. In addition to the former presidents, Stephen Colbert, Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele were in attendance.

Protestors chant against US, Israel

Anti-Israel protestors chanted against the US and Israel saying, “Down with the USA” and the “Al-Qassam are on their way”. Al-Qassam is the terrorist organization Hamas's armed wing.

They also further targeted US President Joe Biden for his support of Israel in the ongoing war with Hamas, accusing the US of supporting "genocide" against the Palestinians.

The protestors continued by claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would “pay” for his "crimes" against Gaza. Chanting, "Israel bombs, USA pays." Pro Palestinian protestors attack Jewish woman in NYC on March 28, 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Antisemitic incidents against Jews across North America have risen since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

As reported earlier in 2024, there has been a reported 700% increase in antisemitic attacks targeting Jewish students with anti-Israel protests usually becoming violent.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.