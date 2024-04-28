Jewish US presidential candidate Jill Stein arrested at anti-Israel protest

US presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein was arrested Saturday at a pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University (WashU) in St. Louis, Stein's X account said, sharing a video of her arrest.

Stein is shown at the protest being taken away by police. According to a report in The Telegraph, the demonstration was meant to protest the university's ties with Boeing, which has sold military equipment to Israel, and to call for the boycott of Israeli academia.

BREAKING: Jill Stein and her Campaign Manager and Deputy Campaign Manager, Jason Call and Kelly Merrill-Cayer, have been arrested at Washington University in St. Louis while supporting a protest against WashU’s ties to the war on Gaza.Video from @KallieECox pic.twitter.com/rkUYC9b5Qx — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) April 28, 2024

"We're going to stand here in line with the students who are standing up for democracy, standing up for human rights, standing up to end genocide," she said in a video shared prior to her arrest.

Also arrested were Stein's campaign manager, Jason Call, and deputy campaign manager, Kelly Merril-Cayer.

Stein's X account also claimed that she and others had attempted to de-escalate the situation with police before they began arresting protesters at the scene. Video footage showed what Stein's X account claims was police use of force against her and others.

This video shows police use of force against Jill and others at Washington University: https://t.co/wsFA5uocJi — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) April 28, 2024

Who is Jill Stein?

Stein is a Jewish-American activist and political candidate who is currently running for the White House as part of the Green Party, having also run in 2012 and 2016.

She has long been a vocal opponent of Israeli settlements and has supported the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against the Jewish state.

This is a developing story.