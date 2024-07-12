St. Louis' only kosher deli closes after 60 years - leaving a lawsuit of $150,000 in unpaid bills

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — This city’s only free-standing, full-service kosher deli and grocery has shut down as of last week, after its supplier sued over an alleged $150,000 in unpaid bills.

Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli opened in 1963 and was beloved as one of St. Louis’ few Jewish delis, kosher or non-. It included a kosher butcher, a bakery and a catering business. In November 2022, the shop was bought for an undisclosed amount by two Jewish businessmen from the East Coast.

On June 27, Mid Town Distribution, the deli’s Chicago-based kosher food supplier, sued Kohn’s owners, Bayk Kohn LLC and Yehuda Kestenbaum. The lawsuit argues that the owners breached their contract and currently owe a balance of $149,345.20 to Mid Town “for goods sold and delivered (and) for which payment has not been received.”

“Plaintiff repeatedly made demand on Kohn’s as well as its member, Yehuda Kestenbaum, for payment of the balance due on the Goods,” according to the lawsuit. “Although acknowledging their obligation to pay the balance due, Kohn’s and Kestenbaum have failed to make payment.”

On Tuesday, a letter on Kohn's website from the Vaad Hoeir of St. Louis, which provides kosher certification, said the restaurant and grocery at 10405 Old Olive Street Road had "closed until further notice" last week.

“The Vaad is acutely aware of the need in St. Louis for fresh kosher meat, kosher catering and a kosher restaurant,” the Vaad wrote. “Individuals are working to make all of that available, perhaps by reopening Kohn’s, and the Vaad has done everything to support these efforts. However, numerous practical and legal issues need to be sorted through by the parties involved. We are hopeful that we will be able to announce good news early next week.”

A look at the Jewish community of St. Louis

Approximately 60,000 Jews live in St. Louis, out of a total population of around 300,000.

Kestenbaum issued a statement on Wednesday saying “it was with a heavy heart” that he announced the closing of Kohn’s” after 19 months, and he “regretted the inconvenience this may have caused.”

“For some time, we have been actively looking for an operator who might be interested in continuing the legacy of Kohn’s,” he said. “We hope to have a new operator shortly.”

He declined to answer questions about the pending lawsuit.

Calls to Lawrence Benjamin, the attorney for Mid Town, were not returned to the Jewish Light.

Lenny Kohn and his sister, Rosemary Cooper, had taken over the business from their parents, Bobbi and Simon Kohn, who opened the grocery and deli in 1963.

