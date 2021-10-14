The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish Agency finalists to be decided Monday

Lapid left Washington for Israel on Thursday evening and will work on finding a candidate over the weekend.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 21:56
TZIPI LIVNI – her candidacy smacks of desperation that overlooks the fine crop of dynamic candidates already standing for the Jewish Agency’s top post, especially the women. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
The Jewish Agency chairmanship selection committee will convene on Monday afternoon to determine which candidates will be the finalists for the coveted post, sources on the committee said Thursday.
Former agency candidate Elazar Stern quit the race after he realized he had no chance to win, due to the scandal over his boasting that he shredded anonymous complaints in the IDF. His departure left eight candidates: Bar-Ilan University law professor Yaffa Zilbershats, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, ANU museum director Irina Nevzlin and former MKs Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Danny Danon, Uzi Dayan, Michael Oren and Omer Yankelevitch.
The sources said the most likely scenario is that there will be four finalists, at least two of which will be women. This could be complicated if Foreign Minister Yair Lapid presents a new candidate by the 4 p.m. Sunday deadline the committee set for him when it rejected his request for a significant delay in choosing the next chairman of the agency.
Sources on the selection committee said it was important to them to show Lapid that the government would not control their choice. The committee wants to finalize the process of selecting the new chairman in time for the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting on October 24 to 26, ideally by the end of next week.
Lapid left Washington for Israel on Thursday evening and will work on finding a candidate over the weekend, after names like former foreign minister Tzipi Livni and former Haifa mayor Yona Yahav were raised.
One possibility is that Lapid would publicly or privately endorse one of the current candidates. Multiple candidates made efforts to become the government’s candidate following Stern’s departure, while others saw that status as a potential liability.
THE JEWISH AGENCY headquarters in Jerusalem - the next home for Danny Danon? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THE JEWISH AGENCY headquarters in Jerusalem - the next home for Danny Danon? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope), a former colleague of Oren’s in the now-defunct Kulanu Party, said she would push for him among her fellow ministers.
One factor being considered more than before is that former ambassadors Oren and Danon have the experience and skills of being diplomats, notably the ability to be sensitive with their words – a skill that became more relevant following the Stern scandal. Hassan-Nahoum has also obtained diplomatic experience in her role in charge of foreign affairs for Jerusalem.
“Being Jewish Agency chairman requires diplomatic skills, because of its role in representing the Jewish people on key issues around the world,” Danon said. “That has nothing to do with Stern.”
Another development that happened this week that could influence the race is that Nevzlin’s husband, Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, announced that he would challenge former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Likud leadership.
But a close confidant of Nevzlin who spoke to her about it said she believes her husband’s decision would have no impact whatsoever on the selection committee’s decision.


