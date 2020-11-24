NYC fines Satmar $15,000 for mass wedding

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the Satmar Kiryas Yoel hassidic community will be fined $15,000 for the massive mask-less wedding it staged two weeks ago in Brooklyn in violation of city and state COVID-19 regulations. The wedding staged on November was that of Yoel Teitelbaum, the grandson of Grand Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, the head of the Satmar hassidic community of Kiryas Yoel, in upstate New York. It was held in Williamsburg in Brooklyn, where there is also a large Satmar Kiryas Joel community, and where the father of the groom serves as its head.Videos of the sizeable wedding celebrations which took place on Nov. 13 emerged last week showing thousands of hassidim standing shoulder to shoulder on bleachers, singing, jumping and swaying together inside the Satmar Kiryas Yoel synagogue complex in Brooklyn. The wedding was arranged with great secrecy to avoid detection by New York state and city officials. “There appeared to be a real effort to conceal it, which is absolutely unacceptable. There’s going to be a summons for $15,000 immediately for that site, and there could be additional consequences as well,” de Blasio told Spectrum News NY1 on Monday.The two branches of the Satmar hassidic community are the wealthiest hassidic dynasties in the world with the largest number of hassidim of any hassidic group in the world. In 2006, before the split in the community took place between the two sons of the late Grand Rabbi Moshe Teitelbaum, the dynasty was believed to have more than $1 billion in assets.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}On Monday night, another Satmar wedding was held in the city of Kiryas Yoel. It is unclear how many visitors attended the event, although the Daily Beast reported that the car park of the central synagogue in Kiryas Yoel was full by 5pm Monday afternoon.