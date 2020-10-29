The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

’Til Kingdom Come documentary on Israel-Evangelical relations stirs controversy

Trump said in August that he had moved the embassy to Jerusalem “for the Evangelicals,” comments ’Til Kingdom Come highlighted.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 19:24
US President Donald Trump addresses Evangelical supporters in Miami in January. (photo credit: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/ REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump addresses Evangelical supporters in Miami in January.
(photo credit: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/ REUTERS)
The new documentary film ‘Til Kingdom Come on relations between Israel and Evangelical Christian communities in the US broadcast on KAN 11 on Wednesday night raised a slew of issues regarding this contentious relationship.
The film brings to the forefront the tight political alliance that has developed between the Israeli political Right, including the settlement movement, and Evangelical Christians and their heavy political clout in the US, and especially with the current administration.
And it also juxtaposed on the one hand the devotion and care of Evangelical Christians for Israel and the Jewish people who live there alongside the Christian doctrine in which Evangelicals fervently believe of the apocalyptic “end times” in which two thirds of the Jewish people die and the remainder convert to Christianity.
In particular, the documentary’s filmmaker Maya Zinshtein followed the work and activities of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), an organization that raises money from Evangelical communities for charitable purposes in Israel and for the purpose of aliyah.
IFCJ President and CEO Yael Eckstein, who features prominently in the documentary, said that although she respected Zinshtein she felt the film, in its focus on the political alliance between the Israeli Right and Evangelicals reflected the filmmakers political positions.
Evangelical organizations, such as Pastor John Hagee’s Christians United for Israel (CUFI) amongst others, have been extremely influential in promoting US President Trump’s policies towards Israel, including the decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and the Trump peace proposal allowing for Israeli annexation of large portions of the West Bank.
Indeed, Trump said in August that he had moved the embassy to Jerusalem “for the Evangelicals,” comments ‘Til Kingdom Come highlighted.
“I look at the film and I see it really as a political position. If they [the filmmakers] think moving the embassy to Jerusalem is bad then they aren’t going to like Israel’s relationship with Evangelicals,” said Eckstein.
“[Prime Minister] Bibi [Netanyahu] has called Evangelical Christians the best friends Israel has ever had. So if you don’t agree with key steps Bibi has taken, with the support of Trump, such as the embassy move, recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, canceling the Iran deal, forge peace and forging peace deals with Arab countries, then you wont like political support from Christian Evangelicals for Israeli foreign policy.”
And the IFCJ president asserted that although Evangelical Christians do believe in the apocalyptic prophecies of the New Testament, their support for Israel is not based on this belief.
“They’re not supporting Israel because then Jesus will come. They want to be part of the fact that the words of the prophets are coming to life after 2,000 years.”
Rabbi Tovia Singer, an expert on Christianity and head of the counter-missionary Outreach Judaism organization, explains however that there are two critical components of Evangelical attitudes towards Jews and Israel.
On the one hand, Evangelicals believe in the Hebrew Bible promises made by God that he would never remove his covenant from the Jews, and therefore, as stated in Genesis, Christians and the rest of humanity must bless Jews for themselves to be blessed.
This forms the basis of Evangelical Christian support and love for the Jewish state, and Singer says that this is a true and sincere belief independent of beliefs about the end times.
“Evangelicals genuinely hope that something happens so that the Jews won't suffer. They don’t want Jews to suffer, they just believe it will happen, but they want God to have mercy,” says Singer.
But he says that the second crucial component of Evangelical belief is that the second coming of Jesus, preceded by the “tribulations” and the apocalypse, cannot happen unless Jews convert en masse to Christianity.
This is a mainstream opinion amongst all the Evangelical churches and movements, and as a result Evangelical Christian churches and organizations support and fund so-called Messianic Christian communities and movements aimed at converting Jews.
Indeed, in 1996, the evangelical Southern Baptist Convention, the second-largest Christian denomination in the US, issued a resolution stating that “Be it finally resolved that we direct our energies and resources toward the proclamation of the gospel to the Jewish people.”
Said Singer “We should of course welcome the friendship of Christian Evangelicals and we are indebted to people who support Israel. But we shouldn’t turn our head the other way to Evangelicals who try to convert Jews. That is a price we are unwilling to pay.”


Tags Jerusalem Evangelical Trump Administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Changing the reality in which we live - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Elie Podeh Sudan’s economic interests tipped scales - opinion By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by