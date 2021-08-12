The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem synagogues receive defibrillators in time for High Holidays

“We are extremely grateful to our more than 600,000 donors throughout the world."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 12, 2021 20:31
MDA Director General Eli Bin, International Fellowship of Christian and Jews CEO Yael Eckstein and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion at a ceremony to install defibrillators in Jerusalem synagogues (August 2021) (photo credit: ELI MANDELBAUM)
MDA Director General Eli Bin, International Fellowship of Christian and Jews CEO Yael Eckstein and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion at a ceremony to install defibrillators in Jerusalem synagogues (August 2021)
(photo credit: ELI MANDELBAUM)
New defibrillators were placed in Jerusalem’s Great Synagogue on Wednesday evening, kicking off a program funded by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews to outfit the Holy City’s houses of worship with these life-saving devices.
Fellowship President Yael Eckstein said that 230 additional devices will be distributed to other Jerusalem synagogues in time for the High Holidays, which begin with Rosh Hashana on the evening of September 6.
“Defibrillators that we will install in the coming weeks in synagogues in the city are important news for tens of thousands of worshippers,” said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. “In synagogues, unfortunately, cardiac events can occur that require a quick response, the first four minutes from the moment such an event occurs, look completely different when there is access to an electric resuscitation device and the existence of a malfunction in the environment is often the difference between life and death.”
At the kick-off event, a 38-year-old Jerusalem resident told his story of how four years ago he was at shul when he suffered from a heart attack. The father of five said that part of his resuscitation was 12 electric shocks from a defibrillator. 
The project, a collaboration of the Jerusalem Municipality, Magen David Adom, the Fellowship and Cross River Bank, is the only one of its kind in the country.
“We are extremely grateful to our more than 600,000 donors throughout the world,” Eckstein said. “Thanks to them, we are able to improve and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis and Jews around the world.”


Tags Magen David Adom international fellowship of christians and jews Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by