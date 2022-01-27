First sloth born in Middle East to have gender reveal Jan 29th

Dubai’s “The Green Planet,” an indoor-rainforest conservatory, will host the gender reveal of the first sloth to be born in the Middle East throughout recorded history on Saturday, January 29th.

The sloth, which was born on October 16th, 2021, has yet to be revealed to the general public. Visitors in the UAE can purchase tickets and attend the reveal in person, though those who cannot make it will be able to live-stream the event on The Green Planet’s website.

The sloth, which was born at a weight of 350 grams and becomes the third sloth at The Green Planet Dubai, has been a challenge to identify as male or female – as a baby sloth will typically spend the first few months of its life clinging tightly to its mothers.

“We are so excited to reveal the gender of our new baby sloth,” said Victoria Lynn, the General Manager of Green Planet's parent company, Dubai Holding Entertainment - Attraction. “It has been a pleasure to watch the baby thrive and adapt in its new environment, under the watchful eye of parents Liam and Lemon, and of course our team of trained biologists who continue to monitor the baby closely.”

The Green Planet – Dubai's baby sloth clutches its mother's body. (credit: Courtesy)

As a result of deforestation, habitat destruction and illegal hunting over the last 20 years, Sloths have become a member of the endangered species list, which The Green Planet seeks to counter by building awareness via their exhibits and tours.

For more information on visiting times, tickets and streaming information, please visit: https://www.thegreenplanetdubai.com/en.