The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Dangerous air pollution levels force settlers indoors in Binyamin region

Palestinians have used the site as an illegal dumping ground for garbage for so many years that a wall of trash had formed.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 19:00

Updated: AUGUST 7, 2023 19:01
Fire at illegal trash dumping ground caused dangerous air pollution level in Binyamin region of the West Bank, on August 7, 2023. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Fire at illegal trash dumping ground caused dangerous air pollution level in Binyamin region of the West Bank, on August 7, 2023.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Air pollution reached such a dangerous level due to a substantial waste fire in the region of the West Bank outside of Ramallah that settlers and Israeli shop owners were asked to stay indoors and close their stores.

"We woke up one morning" to "a big black thick pillar of smoke, no one can breathe, Israelis or Palestinians in the entire region," Eliana Passentin, a spokeswoman for the Binyamin Regional Council, told The Jerusalem Post from near the site on Monday.

She spoke as a fire raged for the second day in an abandoned quarry located off of the central artery of Route 60 and not far from the Sha'ar Binyamin Industrial Park, a major commercial center for the area. 

How did a massive waste fire break out in the West Bank?

Palestinians have used the site as an illegal dumping ground for garbage for so many years that a wall of trash had formed.

The blaze that broke out encased the entire quarry wall, making it look like a black hill was on fire.

Fire at illegal trash dumping ground caused dangerous air pollution level in Binyamin region of the West Bank on August 7, 2023. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF) Fire at illegal trash dumping ground caused dangerous air pollution level in Binyamin region of the West Bank on August 7, 2023. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Pillars of smoke billowed out from the site, filling the air with a burning smell and so much smoke that it was hard to breathe. As Passentin spoke, cranes in the back of her threw sand on the fire to extinguish it. Every few moments, the air resounded with a sound of explosion from bits of garbage that were highly flammable. 

"Every few moments, we hear a huge boom [because] somebody's deodorant is blowing up," Passentin said. "We cannot breathe. Today, all the workers in the regional council and the entire industrial zone were asked to leave, close their businesses, and go home." 

There are "people suffering from asthma," but "it is dangerous for everyone."

The Samaria Association for Environmental Quality and the Ministry of Environmental Protection assessed fine particle pollution in the air, concluding that the area posed a hazardous risk. Subsequently, the Environmental Protection and Health ministries sent a letter to the Binyamin Regional Council and Israel Police, who are responsible for the event, urging them to evacuate residents from the affected areas until pollution levels are reduced. 

The ministries assured that they would continuously monitor measurements in the area and update accordingly.

The Environmental Protection Ministry said that it did not inform the Palestinian Authority of the high level of particles because "all environmental treatment in the territories of the West Bank, except in Israeli settlements, is under the authority of the Civil Administration. According to the law, the ministry deals with waste only in Israeli settlements."

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman addressed a letter to the head of the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria, urging it to "exercise its authority and capabilities to extinguish the fire and stop the damage."

Silman emphasized the importance of taking action to cover the burning area with sand using heavy machinery to put a stop to the waste fire and smoke damage. She highlighted that the measures taken so far have not been sufficient.

"The Civil Administration is doing everything it can during the last few days to extinguish the fire."

Civil Administration spokesperson

A spokesperson for the Civil Administration told the Post, "The Civil Administration is doing everything it can during the last few days to extinguish the fire."

Silman characterized the problem as an ongoing issue, which her office had previously alerted the Civil Administration about, even during her visit to the extensive waste site about a month ago. 

On Monday, in her letter to the administration, Silman urged it to take action and utilize all available means to enforce the proper disposal of garbage, emphasizing the necessity to end the ongoing health hazards caused by improper waste management.

She said that putting out the fire is likely to take days. 

"We must find a solution for a better future for everyone working here. We deserve to breathe clean, fresh air and not be in danger from this horrible burning of garbage that happens everywhere on a weekly basis," Passentin said.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by