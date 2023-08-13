'Everything was ash and dust': Israelis who escaped Hawaii fires recount

The authorities on the island of Maui, which has become the epicenter of the fires that have plagued Hawaii in recent days, said Saturday that the death toll had risen to at least 80 people - thus making the deadliest natural disaster to have stricken the state.

"A night for hell on earth," said 38-year-old Eden Brock-Edison, an Israeli who lives on the island with her husband and their two daughters. "We're alive," said Eden, who managed to escape the inferno in Maui, just before a fire took hold of their dream home and consumed it completely. "This means that the house went with the business we bought seven months ago, with all the savings and with a huge mortgage that we can only pay with hard work, but my bakery that was part of the property also burned down, and my husband Jason's fishing boat burned down."

Eden, originally from the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, bursts into tears and hoarsely recounts what happened: "It started as a hurricane, with strong winds of 100 km/h or more - which is not unusual here. When I got home from work, I went upstairs to take a shower and change clothes. I smelled smoke so I went out to the balcony and saw a huge cloud of black smoke 200 meters in front of me," she said.

She added, "There were no alerts because there was no phone and no internet and no cell phone. It was impossible to call the emergency services or the police. Nobody knew what was going on."

Eden, a former Mea Shearim resident, now lives on the island of Maui with her family. (credit: Walla)

"With this wind speed, within five minutes the fire is already with us," explained Eden and said: "We gathered the girls, got into the car and started driving, to try to escape the fire towards the north of the island, to a friend's house. I will not forget the inferno on the way, behind us in the mirror I see the fire and cars that run away like us, and in front antennas and electric poles that fall on the road and cars that are entangled in the electric wires and we can't help them because it's either them or us and we can't stop because the roads are narrow and those behind us are honking for us to keep moving."

Escaping the Maui fires proved to be difficult

She continued her account, "We drove zig-zag between the cars that are stuck and some of them are burned and people inside. You just hope you don't burn and something doesn't fall on us."

"We arrived safely on the other side, the house was completely burned down, the business went, the bakery, the equipment. The boat went. Everything is ash and dust. There are hundreds of people dead here, certainly also people we know and who we haven't heard from yet. But the four of us are alive. We are left to take care of the girls who are 5 years old and 7 and on Wednesday they were supposed to start the school year. They waited two months for it. Their schoolbags were already ready."

"I'm a practical person," added Eden, "I immediately started trying to find a house to rent. But there's nothing. Everything was burned. We're talking about thousands of houses that were damaged in one way or another. People host in their homes with their generosity but they don't know how long it will last. How long they will be able to survive? We are not like big cities. We are built on tourism and overnight, the tourism paradise turned into hell on earth. There are no tourists and they will have to restore everything before they can talk about their return and without tourism there is no life here."

"Fortunately, we and the children are already together and our house was saved," Omri Ashur, a 38-year-old Israeli businessman who lives on the island of Maui, told Walla. "the neighborhood next to us was evacuated. There are many Israelis who lost their homes and businesses, but thank God we don't know of any casualties in the community The numbers published in the media do not reflect the true dimensions of the disaster because not all the bodies were recovered. It could reach hundreds more. It is a very small island and the population is only 150 thousand people, it feels more because there are a lot of tourists but not many locals. So on the island There is no one like that who does not know someone who was really hurt."

Omri, married and a father of two, formerly of Harish, said: "We had a different kind of complexity - my wife and I left for Portland because we had just sold the business and committed to guiding the buyers and there was no fire at all. They were talking about a hurricane, 50 km from the island, which is not the rarest of all, then electricity poles fell from the wind, creating short circuits that ignited the island. I personally know at least four families whose business burned down and houses burned down."

"Each such house between one million and two million dollars. There is insurance and there is a federal agency for emergency aid, but I am sure that this year and the next two years will at least be in the reconstruction of their lives."

"It happened on the night between Monday and Tuesday," Omri added, "there is an alarm on the mobile phones in the US from the emergency authorities, so my mother-in-law and the nanny woke up, immediately smelled the heavy smoke, let us know and immediately began organizing our three and four-year-old children, hastily packing of some things to take and preparation for evacuation."

Maui homes and buildings, burnt to a crisp (credit: Walla)

He continued, "We instructed them to get on the car and start driving towards the airport, when they were on their way, we bought them tickets and took them out of there first on a flight to a neighboring island, the main thing is that they get out of the disaster area, and from Honolulu they took a flight to the mainland."

"We took a temporary apartment and from here we will go on a long vacation back to Israel. In the meantime, our friends on the island whose house burned down will move to live in our house. We intend to return to Maui and return to our lives. I will continue in business and my wife is supposed to start a new path in high-tech. It also warms the heart to see what is happening in the WhatsApp groups."

"[We have a] group of Israelis in Hawaii help each other out, including temporary housing, fuel for those who are in need, furniture, clothes and toys for children, and even money. Open an account on a crowdfunding website and donate to those in need. This once again shows that there is nothing like the mutual guarantee of Israelis - even when they live abroad."

At the same time as the heavy price that the natural disaster took and continues to climb, local authorities reported hundreds of missing people this morning, which may indicate a greater number of casualties and deaths than has been reported in the American media so far. The evacuation of the residents from the city comes just hours after the residents of the nearby resort town of Lahaina, considered a historic town on the island of Hawaii, were allowed to return to it to examine and assess the extent of the damage caused by the severe fires.

The dimensions of the damage and the number of casualties indicate that this is one of the deadliest natural disasters the island has known, and the worst fire disaster in the history of the United States. The western part of the island of Maui remains almost completely cut off, with only one highway remaining open.

According to local reports, the residents who are there do not have access to electricity and water, and even those who do have access to water - the authorities have warned that they may be contaminated. From data collected by flights of the United States Civil Air Guard and the Maui Fire Services, it appears that thousands of buildings were damaged or destroyed by fires, over 1,000 buildings in Lahaina alone.