The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Israeli delegation combats desertification in Chad

In an effort to deepen Israel-Chad relations, and to help Chad to implement creative, sustainable agricultural solutions, an Israeli delegation visited the African country.

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 14:49
Photo from the KKL-JNF agriculture delegation's mission in Chad. (photo credit: KKL-JNF)
Photo from the KKL-JNF agriculture delegation's mission in Chad.
(photo credit: KKL-JNF)

On Sunday, an Israeli delegation returned from a two-week mission to Chad, where it promoted sustainability and combatted desertification, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL-JNF) said.

The experts arrived in the country on August 7 and spent time in Amdjarass and Ndjamena. Their primary focus was to assess the nation's date agriculture sector to enhance date cultivation and yield while identifying novel markets for date plantations.

"KKL-JNF and Southern Arava R&D work together throughout the year to develop additional and diverse fields of knowledge in forestry, climate, and agriculture," said Amnon Greenberg, Israeli expert at Southern Arava R&D and chairman of the Date Round Table at the Israeli Plants, Production, and Marketing Board. "I have no doubt that the partnerships we have created will help many around the world to produce high-quality and healthy food, alongside dealing with the climate crisis. We embark on this special visit with great excitement and with the expectation of returning to Israel with insights we will gain and hopefully optional projects moving forward."

The Plants Production & Marketing Board was established nearly 20 years ago to elevate essential matters and initiatives for individual farmers onto a broader canvas. The board is the representative body for the vegetables, fruits, citrus, and olives sector. Its membership encompasses cultivators, community-level wholesalers, exporters, governmental authorities, and delegates from the Israel Consumer Council.

The Israeli delegation in Chad also collaborated with their local counterparts to closely monitor water fluxes, volumes, and the potential reservoir capacity near Amdjarass. This involves a deeper comprehension of the water equilibrium and the fluctuations in levels across various seasons and over time, considering factors such as river inflow, precipitation, overflow, and soil erosion.

The KKL-JNF agriculture delegation recently engaged in a mission in Chad. (credit: KKL-JNF)The KKL-JNF agriculture delegation recently engaged in a mission in Chad. (credit: KKL-JNF)

Ultimately, the team assessed the reservoirs' capacity to retain water and ascertain maintenance requirements.

The importance of collaboration in combatting the climate crisis

"International collaborations such as this are especially significant in dealing with the global climate change," said Asaf Karavani, director of the Forest Management and Monitoring Department for KKL-JNF, also leading the mission. "Only together can we prepare for and deal with its consequences. KKL-JNF, as a leading, professional, and enterprising environmental organization, is committed to finding sustainable solutions to local and global challenges. Therefore it is our delight to visit Chad and deepen our relations, the channels of mutual knowledge exchange and cooperation."

KKL-JNF, Israel's largest non-governmental organization with United Nations status, has longstanding international collaboration on global environmental issues, including African projects. The organization excels in combatting desertification, water resource management, and promoting sustainable agriculture practices.

In July, a team of Israeli water technology experts visited South Africa, engaging with local authorities to share their innovative solutions. Additionally, in May, Kenya unveiled plans to partner with KKL-JNF in establishing a "Zion Forest" comprising at least 5,000 trees to tackle desertification within the country.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by