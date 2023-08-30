UN helps save Red Sea from potential disastrous oil spill

The UN helped to save the Red Sea from an oil spill in an operation that has been ongoing since May.

In a video message from United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen David Gressly this week, he thanked the salvage team for their work. A ship called the Safer had been full of oil and sitting off the coast of Yemen during the civil war in Yemen, unable to offload oil or be prepared. The Safer vessel is moored and was not meant to move, but it was full of oil that could leak which could have done major damage to the Red Sea and Israel's Eilat coast as well.

The UN had spearheaded efforts to help offload the oil and switch the vessel with a Safer vessel. Gressly was a key figure behind this and often provided updates on the mission. In July, Gressly noted that safe replacement for the Safer was supposed to begin transferring oil soon. The replacement vessel was called Yemen and he noted that the “Yemen safely berthed alongside the Safer,” in July.

On August 11, the transfer was completed. He said that 1.1 million barrels of oil had been pumped out of the decaying Safer and moved to the Yemen vessel.

“Great work by SMIT Salvage. And thank you to all contributors and advocates that have brought us to this point!” he said at the time.

The Nautica, a replacement oil tanker for the decaying FSO Safer, arrives in the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen July 17, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ADEL AL-KHADHER)

Two days ago he said that the “SMIT salvager team left Yemen today, marking the end of a key chapter in UN-led efforts to address the threat to the Red Sea posed by the #FSOSafer. The vessel is stabilized. The oil safely stored. I look forward to further tremendous support from partners to finish the work.”

At that point, Gressly also departed on August 28. He stood on the deck of the vessel Ndeavor, which had aided in the effort.

This marks a shift in relations in the region

The pumping of oil from the Safer is an important symbol. It shows how the UN can work with companies and countries to accomplish a goal. It is also part of the overall shift in the region away from war and toward diplomatic peace efforts.

Recent reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran has helped pave the way for these efforts. Not long ago Iran-backed Houthis threatened ships off the coast of Yemen and Iran IRGC ships also used the cover of commercial vessels to carry out missions. Today the Red Sea is safer and more stable.

The Safer tanker had been basically stuck off the Yemeni of Hodeidah, where there was fighting. The tanker was also abandoned since 2015.

The tanker has not been maintained since the Houthis took control of the western province of Hodeidah in early 2015.

“The UN and the broad group of partners that support the Safer project have so far succeeded in preventing the worst-case scenario of a massive oil spill in the Red Sea with obvious potential catastrophic environmental, humanitarian and economic repercussions,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The UN still requires an additional $22 million to carry out the second portion of the operation, Arab News noted. “We are counting on further generous support to finish this critical mission,” Dujarric said.

“Now, the Safer tanker poses no threat, and the new tanker is as good as any ship on the sea and does not require UN assistance,” Capt. Yeslem Mubarak, vice executive chairman of the Maritime Affairs Authority and acting head of the Safer National Committee, told Arab News on Tuesday. UN Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg went to Yemen this week also.