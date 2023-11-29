President Herzog scheduled to attend COP28, deliver national statement

President Isaac Herzog has not canceled his plans to travel to Dubai on Thursday for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, the Jerusalem Post has confirmed.

According to the official schedule, the president is meant to deliver the country’s national statement on Friday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. before heading back to Israel.

Media reports showed that Herzog would deliver his remarks only three speakers before Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, although on the official COP28 documents, neither Palestine nor Abbas were listed.

Herzog will likely use the short visit with top-level diplomats worldwide to hold strategic meetings to resolve the hostage situation. However, he is also expected to address the climate disaster.

War cannot stop climate change

Climate change has not halted with the Hamas war. Since entering office, the president has prioritized addressing the worldwide climate crisis, including articulating a vision emphasizing regional collaboration to safeguard the environment. THE COP28 insignia is on display in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the conference in the UAE, which gets underway at the end of this month. (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

Given the conflict, Israel only sent around 20 professionals from the Foreign, Environmental Protection, Energy, and Economy ministries to the conference. A handful of Israeli climate-tech companies are also attending. The country will host 15 events in its pavilion.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said he would not be attending COP28 but sending Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead.