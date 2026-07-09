A sea turtle tangled in fishing line was found off the coast of Caesarea by marine researchers earlier this month.

A group of marine researchers on the EcoOcean team had planned to set out for Sdot Yam to collect research data when they received a report from kayakers who had spotted a sea turtle tangled in fishing lines. The team immediately set out to help the situation.

The kayakers had stayed with the turtle the entire time and helped the EcoOcean team locate it. Rescuing it from the water required a careful, delicate operation to bring it aboard the vessel while minimizing the risk of further injury.

Shortly after the team rescued the turtle, it was transported to the National Sea Turtle Rescue Center to receive treatment.

Notably, Israel is currently facing a severe pollution crisis, with air and water pollution recognized as the country's leading environmental health threat.

A seaturtle rescued from fishing lines off the coast of Caesarea. (credit: Courtesy ECOOCEAN)

Pollution in Israel on the rise

Israel also heavily relies on landfills, combined with high levels of waste generation and single-use plastic consumption, creating a growing waste management crisis. Illegal waste dumping and open burning release toxic smoke into nearby communities, while plastic and other pollutants increasingly contaminate the Mediterranean Sea, which supplies most of the country's drinking water and is home to many different species.

The team emphasized that fishing lines are among the primary threats to sea turtles in Israel, citing multiple reports of turtles entangled in them. The turtle's neck and limbs were tangled in the line, which could have caused severe injuries such as starvation, suffocation, or death.

Due to Israel's rising population, waste pollution is increasing as well. The constant beach littering and oil spills along the Mediterranean coast have exposed many marine species to toxic chemicals and left them tangled in fishing lines and other plastics.

All types of marine life are becoming increasingly vulnerable to the dangers present in their environment. It is not unusual for fish to become entangled in discarded garbage or abandoned fishing lines, both of which pose a serious threat to their lives and well-being.

In situations where a marine animal is found in distress, EcoOcean recommends promptly calling the Nature Parks Authority hotline to report the incident and seek professional assistance. This is crucial because it ensures that an experienced expert can oversee the rescue operation, thereby guaranteeing that the animal receives proper treatment without causing any additional harm.