The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Joya: This Italian food chain is a joy - review

Invited to check out one of the most popular restaurants, the Joya, we studied the menu and made our selection, enjoying the rather rustic décor.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: MAY 21, 2022 11:38
Joya (photo credit: Joya)
Joya
(photo credit: Joya)

Joya is a chain of Italian restaurants in Israel and a branch has opened in the fairly new Piano shopping center in Ir Yamim.

Visiting the Piano Center itself is quite an experience. It’s a shopping mall full of restaurants (all Kosher) and shops of all kinds, but unlike a conventional mall, it’s all in the open air with an abundance of greenery, sea views and stylized lighting, all of which make it a very attractive place to visit.

Invited to check out one of the most popular restaurants, the Joya, we studied the menu and made our selection, enjoying the rather rustic décor, with the cheerful red gingham cloth napkins on the well-spaced tables.

For starters we chose the “Crispy Mushrooms” (NIS 46) and “Polenta” (NIS 52), which arrived very quickly, attesting to the good and prompt service at Joya.

The deep-fried crumbed mushrooms were filled with a cheesy mixture and served with rather spicy red peppers. The dish came with a garlic mayonnaise that had a definite truffle aura to it. The polenta was served in an attractive ceramic bowl and was very hot, temperature-wise – always a good thing. On the side were fresh asparagus, not overdone.

Joya (credit: Joya) Joya (credit: Joya)

After these excellent starters, the main courses were not long in coming. My companion chose “Salmon on forbidden rice (whatever that is) with green beans” (NIS 110), and seemed to enjoy it. Though I think the fish was a tad overdone.

My choice was the “Funghi Pappardelle,” which consisted of al dente pasta with a mushroom sauce. I found it slightly oily, but delicious. (NIS 68)

There were many luscious sounding desserts on the menu. We shared a slice of baked Italian cheesecake, which came with a sprinkling of almonds and strawberry sauce. The crust was barely discernible, and the whole edifice was topped with fresh cream and garnished with mint leaves.

It left a wonderful taste, both literally and figuratively. Go and see for yourselves.

Joya,Shoshana Damari 10,Netanya.09-835-6880Open: Sunday-Thursday, 12 p.m.–11:30 p.m.Friday: 12 p.m.–one hour before Shabbat.Saturday: one hour after Shabbat until midnight.Kashrut: Rabbanut Netanya.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags restaurant food food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by