Hamezaveh: A kosher restaurant that is both meat and dairy - review

Hamezaveh (The Pantry) is a newly opened eatery in the attractive open-air mall, Piano, recently established in Netanya. The most interesting thing you need to know about it is that it is kosher, under the supervision of the local rabbinate, but it’s dairy and meat at the same time. There are two totally separate kitchens, and never the twain shall meet.

We chose the dairy option when invited to sample the food, and were not disappointed. Everything was very fresh, the kibbutznik owner and chef, Natalie, was charming and enthusiastic, and the atmosphere is holiday-like and cheerful.

With the present weather situation, taking a table in the air-conditioned interior was a no-brainer, although many diners opted to sit outside. The small round table inside was more than adequate, and the cutlery (flatware) and napkins are already there, stored in a cleaned-out tomato sauce can.

What's on the menu?

The menu is not large. You can share a tapas meal for NIS 125, but we felt we needed something more substantial, so we decided to go for the salad choices, of which there are many.

I chose “Hofei Saloniki,” which, not unexpectedly, consisted of a freshly cut up and very large amount of three different colored peppers, olives, tomatoes and cubes of mild feta cheese (NIS 45).

Hamezaveh (The Pantry) (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

My companion’s salad was “Caprese” and had three kinds of tomatoes – cherry, regular and sun-dried – toasted bread chunks, and a large ball of baby mozzarella and cream cheese in the middle. The balsamic dressing was especially good (NIS 45).

They also serve seven different kinds of sandwiches, with very original fillings. The price is NIS 36.

A glass of wine costs NIS 19, and we chose a dry white wine, Colombard from the Adir Winery. The intention was to just drink a glass each, but Natalie made the mistake of leaving the bottle on the table, and after the first glass we just went on tipping it out until there was none left. A bottle would be NIS 59.90.

We also enjoyed the bread and dips course, which consisted of a whole wheat, very fresh and crispy baguette with three dips – pesto, dried tomato and a new taste for me, a kind of fig jam, which was sweet and peppery at the same time, and which I definitely want to eat again.

We asked about dessert, but were told that at the moment the only sweet thing on offer is a pastry or chocolate with the postprandial coffee.

They do a very nice cup of decaffeinated cappuccino, and the accompanying Mozart sweetmeat went perfectly with it (NIS 15).

Before leaving we inspected all the items that are available for purchase, including exotic sauces and frozen kosher meat of all kinds.

For a light and ultra-fresh salad and very good coffee, The Pantry is the place.

Hamezaveh12 Natan YonatanPiano MallIr Yamim, NetanyaTel. (09) 374-0109Open: Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.