The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Bella and Charlie: For a relaxed evening with good food - review

Bella and Charlie (origin of name a closely guarded secret) is a large kosher meat restaurant situated in Moshav Tnuvot, with a covered patio.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 12:07
Bella and Charlie (photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)
Bella and Charlie
(photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

It’s always a pleasure to revisit Bella and Charlie, the kosher meat restaurant situated in Moshav Tnuvot, not too far from Kfar Yona.

The place has such a laidback vibe that one feels relaxed the minute a waitress shows you to your seat, inside or on the covered patio. The menu is still only in Hebrew, but there are plenty of helpful staff members to interpret.

Since the restaurant is renowned not just for good food but for the cocktail menu, we ordered a margarita for me and a whiskey sour for my companion.

The margarita was as authentic as any I have had before, and I actually enjoyed the salt encrusted glass rim, although if asked I usually decline it. My partner seemed very happy with his drink, which scored the double purpose of providing both an alcoholic lift and treating what appeared to be a nasty cold (nothing worse, thank heavens).

Bella and Charlie (credit: Lital Yaron) Bella and Charlie (credit: Lital Yaron)

Good and plentiful food

We gave our orders and were somewhat surprised to receive one of the main courses before the starters.

“The rule is that we bring out whatever is ready first.”

Waitress

“The rule is that we bring out whatever is ready first,” explained our lovely waitress.

And, sure enough, the sticky chicken wings in chili sauce, one of our favorite dishes anywhere, followed hard upon.

The wings, that part of the chicken of which the bird, when alive, had least reason to be proud, to paraphrase Dickens, turn into a delicious dish when doused in a sweet sticky sauce and baked (NIS 42).

While my surgeon husband can get the meat off a wing with a knife and fork, and leave nary a morsel behind, I do not possess those skills and had to use my fingers. Luckily, there was also an ample supply of wipers.

Accompanying the wings was a root salad, composed of julienned carrot, kohlrabi, celery and red onion, which counteracted well with the spicy and very sweet sauce.

As a main I ordered Chicken Pastilla, not quite knowing what to expect. The dish consisted of two rolled-up “cigar” pancakes, fried and filled with chicken cubes flavored with tehina and silan. It was truly delicious (NIS 42).

My companion chose the chicken salad, strips of fried chicken breast in a fairly standard salad with an unobtrusive dressing and crispy croutons (NIS 52).

Feeling very full by this time, we agreed to try one dessert, and our waitress brought a chocolate mousse and vanilla ice cream. Although very good, it was far too much to finish and a little too sweet for our taste.

Bella and Charlie (origin of name a closely guarded secret) is a large restaurant, with a covered patio, where we sat. It had been a warm night, and we enjoyed being almost outside in nature, sitting on high stools at wooden tables and listening to quiet music in the back ground.

For a relaxed evening with good and plentiful food, this is definitely the place.

Bella and Charlie9 Alumim StreetMoshav TnuvotTel. 077-668-7695Open: Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to late; Saturday, after Shabbat to late.Kashrut: Lev Hasharon Rabbinate.

The writer was a guest of the restauraunt.



Tags restaurant food alcohol food review meat

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by