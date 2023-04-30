Why you need to stop throwing away the tabs on olive oil bottles

It is possible that we have all made our lives harder by throwing away the plastic tab that comes in bottles of olive oil.

You've probably found yourself in the kitchen preparing food and pouring a little too much oil in the pan.

Annoying, right? Well, it turns out that there is a solution to this problem - and it's found in every bottle of oil you buy.

Most of us were likely convinced that the tab located under the cap of an oil bottle is there to ensure that the product stays fresh and does not leak.

However, it turns out that it is particularly useful, so perhaps it's time to use it instead of throwing it away.

Oil being poured into a pan (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In a video uploaded to social media, the content creator showed how he opens the oil bottle, holds onto the band connected to the tab, and removes it. Instead of throwing away this piece of plastic, this is what he did:

Game changer pic.twitter.com/rlVoklZEdw — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) April 26, 2023

What did he do?

He turned the tab and placed it back into the bottle, which helped him control the amount of oil poured.

Many viewers were enthusiastic about the idea and didn't understand why they hadn't thought of it before.

"This is super useful! How come they didn't tell us?" One viewer wrote. A second person commented: "Wow, I never knew." A third person added: "It's a shame the manufacturer doesn't explain to the consumer how to use their product." One sarcastically remarked: "Half of our life problems are already solved, we just don't know that they're solved yet."