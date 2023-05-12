The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Poke Bar: An interesting culinary experience - review

In spite of some of the negative things I have mentioned, Poke Bar was a very interesting culinary experience, and I urge open-minded readers to have a go.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: MAY 12, 2023 10:56
Poke Bar (photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)
Poke Bar
(photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

Poke bars have been in Israel for several years, mainly in Tel Aviv, but can still be considered a very trendy eating experience.

We had our first poke (pronounced pokay) meal ever in the Ra’anana restaurant Poke Bar, whose manager, Yehoshua, is a new immigrant. He made aliyah from Italy only a year ago, with his wife and children, and his family was involved in food businesses in Rome, where he used to live.

Not quite knowing what to expect when we turned up in the restaurant recently, we were somewhat reassured by the fact that the place is called Poke Bar, with a subtext in its official title which reads “Poke and Cocktail.” Although unsure about poke, we certainly knew what a cocktail was.

The poke and cocktail menu

The cocktail menu offered a large choice, and I decided on a Negroni, figuring that the mix of gin, vermouth and Campari might be less calorific than other offerings (NIS 39). My partner chose a whiskey and bourbon and seemed happy with his choice, and got happier with each sip.

It didn’t take long for our first-ever poke bowl to land on our table. It’s a large black ceramic bowl filled with different ingredients. It starts with sushi rice, then comes the fish – in our case, cubes of fresh raw salmon, then shredded carrot and cucumber, edamame, chopped avocado and some beetroot. On the top are pieces of nori seaweed and some almonds. The sauce is the one Israeli children learn to make in first grade, being a mix of ketchup and mayonnaise.

Poke Bar (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH) Poke Bar (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

In fact, although it’s considered bad form to mention sushi at all in poke establishments, the whole thing is like a deconstructed sushi on a plate.

We had to ask for soy sauce, and once this was added, the whole thing came together and tasted great (NIS 49/59).

For our main course Yehoshua said he would bring us fish and chips, the chosen fish being Denis (in English, sea bream). They are usually dainty little silvery things, but this one was colossal. Deep-fried and crispy on the outside, the fish was snowy white, just coming off the bone and a total delicacy (NIS 65).

The french fries were larger than usual so may well have been freshly made and not the standard frozen kind. Ketchup was provided, and it was lovely to be able to dip a chip in it, and taste something ordinary and reminiscent of one’s childhood food.

We drank a marvelous Chardonnay from the La Vie winery with a powerful bouquet, and it made the ideal accompaniment to our fish meal.

For dessert we shared what was described as “mango cake.” This was a thin sponge soaked in orange coloring with a bright yellow icing. I couldn’t detect the mango flavor at all. The addition of parve cream only made matters worse (NIS 45).

Over the years I have used many restaurant toilets without locks and have become quite an expert in keeping the door closed with one leg. This door was far too big for the frame allotted to it and this made the job twice as difficult. They should find a good carpenter, urgently.

In spite of some of the negative things I have mentioned, Poke Bar was a very interesting culinary experience, and I urge open-minded readers to have a go. You might find that poke (which originated in Hawaii) is actually your dream food.

Poke Bar: Poke and Cocktail71 Ahuza, Ra’ananaTel: (09) 866-8888Open: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Kashrut: Ra’anana Rabbinate

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags restaurant food raanana food review

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Rocket sirens return to southern Israel after quiet night

A view of a damaged building on the site of an Israeli airstrike amid Israel-Gaza fighting in Deir al-Balah town in the central Gaza Strip, May 12, 2023
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by