A doctor warns to avoid using these pans in your kitchen

Have you ever believed that non-stick and ceramic pans are a safe choice for any cooking scenario? Think again.

It turns out that they can pose health hazards as soon as they become scratched or worn.

Dr. Poonam Desai, known as @doctoranddancer on Instagram and TikTok, has garnered over half a million views for her brief 33-second video titled "Pans I Avoid."

In the video, the New York doctor highlights a common issue that affects most home cooks—non-stick pans that are scratched or worn can introduce millions of microplastics into our food.

Can you use a ceramic pan?

For those who assume that switching to ceramic pans solves this problem, Desai has a cautionary message. She says that ceramic pans typically have an underlying layer of aluminum, which can leach into our food. Microplastics, defined as plastic particles smaller than 5 millimeters, and nanoplastics, less than 1 micrometer in size, are known to be endocrine disruptors. Desai explains that they can lead to hormonal imbalances, fertility problems, and even an increased risk of cancer.

Here's her comprehensive explanation:

A single scratch on a Teflon-coated pan, a synthetic plastic composed of carbon and fluorine atoms, can release approximately 9,100 plastic particles, according to an Australian study. While the long-term consequences of aluminum intake remain uncertain, Cook's Illustrated reports that some health agencies recommend minimizing dietary exposure to it whenever possible.

So, what type of pan should you use?

Desai doesn't explicitly specify, but cast iron, stainless steel, glass, and enameled cast iron pans are considered suitable alternatives, as suggested by the sustainable website goingzerowaste.com.

Concerns regarding microplastics have grown in recent years, with some containing perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals" due to their persistent nature. PFAS are present in various non-stick cookware and have been linked to numerous health issues. One Italian study even associated these tiny threats with a decline in male penis size.

Despite the widespread concerns surrounding microplastics and PFAS, the United States lacks federal regulations governing the consumption of these chemicals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the human health effects of exposure to low environmental levels of PFAS are uncertain.

The Food and Drug Administration is actively researching these chemicals. An FDA fact sheet says that given the links between certain PFAS and severe health effects, the organization is committed to gaining a better understanding of PFAS in food.

Desai's TikTok video has left many pan users feeling alarmed.

One said that he genuinely does not know what to use anymore. Another said: Only doctors can afford to replace pans every month. Yet another individual admitted that his pans get scratched after four to five uses. He asked if needs to buy a new pan every week.