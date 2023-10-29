War time: A stress-reducing diet for challenging times

As we embark on another week of enduring an unbearably challenging reality, a reality that inundates us with feelings of pain, sorrow, anger, and varying degrees of anxiety, we find ourselves pondering the significance of our food choices.

Anxiety disorders are among the most prevalent mental health conditions globally.

Anxiety, a pervasive mental health issue, affects millions of people worldwide, manifesting a range of symptoms including worry, fear, restlessness, and often leading to sleep disturbances and physical ailments like headaches, stomach discomfort, and muscle tension.

Our diet is not exempt from the reach of anxiety

It influences the quality and quantity of the food we consume, potentially leading to overeating or underconsumption. Addressing anxiety typically involves emotional therapy and, in some cases, pharmacological intervention.

Substantial evidence illustrates a correlation between specific nutrients and dietary patterns and a decrease in anxiety symptoms. A healthy diet can effectively reduce stress, uplift one's mood, and provide the body and mind with essential resources for both daily life and times of distress.

While dietary changes aren't the primary solution for addressing complex and paralyzing anxiety disorders, certain scenarios do suggest that food choices do matter.

Dopamine: The Influence of Proteins

The intersection of nutrition, dopamine, and mood represents a fascinating and intricate field of research that has garnered increasing attention in recent years. Dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with reward and pleasure, plays a pivotal role in regulating mood, motivation, and overall well-being. The significance lies in our dietary choices' capacity to profoundly affect dopamine production and, consequently, our emotional state. Advertisement

Our diet's composition and nutrients have a direct impact on dopamine levels. Some foods can raise dopamine levels, while others can diminish them. Foods that elevate dopamine levels include:

Proteins: Rich in amino acids, proteins contain tyrosine, an amino acid converted into dopamine in the body. Excellent sources of tyrosine encompass milk and dairy products with up to 5% fat content, eggs (especially egg whites), tofu, fish, and lean meat. Hence, it's advisable to incorporate proteins into every meal, particularly at breakfast. Other dietary components, such as probiotics and fatty acids, also influence dopamine levels.

Probiotics and Fermented Foods: Recent years have witnessed a resurgence of interest in fermented foods, with various companies reporting increased sales of products like yogurt. Simultaneously, traditional home fermentation methods have regained popularity for pickling vegetables and cultivating sourdough for bread making.

The surge in popularity can be attributed to groundbreaking research exploring the human microbiome, the community of bacteria residing in the intestines, and its potential impact on physical and mental health. Recent studies increasingly emphasize the link between the digestive system and the brain. Mounting evidence suggests that a healthy gut microbiome may influence mental health, sparking scientific enthusiasm for researching the role of probiotics in promoting mental well-being, including alleviating anxiety. However, specific bacterial strains and guaranteed results remain elusive.

Probiotics can be found in readily available fermented foods like yogurt and pickled vegetables (e.g., cabbage and cucumber). Many individuals report beneficial effects on their digestive system when switching to sourdough bread, although it is a somewhat pricier source of probiotics compared to dietary supplements.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Vitamin D: Omega-3 fatty acids, essential for brain health, have been associated with reduced inflammation and mood improvement. There are three primary types of omega-3 fatty acids: ALA, EPA, and DHA, which must be sourced externally, either through a balanced diet or supplements.

ALA can be found in canola oil, olive oil, walnuts, ground flaxseeds, flaxseed oil, soybeans, and chia seeds. Fish such as tuna, mackerel, sardines, salmon, trout, and herring are excellent sources of EPA and DHA, also rich in vitamin D, which may be deficient due to concerns about sun exposure. Omega-3 supplements have been shown to reduce anxiety in a study published a decade ago in the journal Brain, Behavior & Immunity.

Antioxidants: The term "antioxidants" once held a negative connotation but is now widely recognized as beneficial for the body. Antioxidants protect cells, slow down aging, and are abundant in plant-based foods common in Israeli cuisine: colorful fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes (chickpeas, beans, lentils, soybeans, whole grains, lupine, and dry peas), and various spices and herbs, including turmeric, cinnamon, and mint, along with beverages like coffee and green tea. These antioxidants can help safeguard the brain from oxidative stress and inflammation, contributing to anxiety.

Credit: INGIMAGE

Hydration: The age-old advice to "drink water" holds true, even more so in challenging times. Consuming eight to 10 glasses of water daily helps maintain essential fluid balance. Dehydration can lead to various symptoms, including anxiety. Certain herbs, such as chamomile and lavender, possess calming properties and can be consumed as teas.

Before distribution, it's vital to recognize that dietary interventions are low-risk and cost-effective. While they offer potential secondary health benefits, it's crucial to note that access to nutritional counseling for anxiety disorders in primary care, even when delivered by professionals like psychiatrists, dietitians, or therapists, is currently limited.