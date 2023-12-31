BP: A perfect meat restaurant to cheer yourself up - review

We have visited the BP meat restaurant in the past and decided that, in view of the situation, another visit was definitely on the cards, if only for a momentary escape from the dreadful reality we are all experiencing.

For cheering oneself up, one couldn’t pick a better place – brightly lit, buzzing with life, and with a large choice of food to satisfy every diner. The service is very good and within seconds of sitting down, menus and a jug of iced water had already appeared.

We shared a first course of portobello mushrooms in tempura with salad. Many years ago someone wrote that life is too short to stuff a mushroom and I suppose in the sixties, it was. Today a mushroom can be huge and eminently stuffable. These were actually not stuffed but had a crisp outer layer and came with a mildly sweet onion sauce. (NIS 49).

An innovation since our last visit was being able to have shwarma or hamburger on a plate rather than in a bun. This definitely suited me, as a good way of cutting the calories. As shwarma was ‘off’ I picked the small burgers. My companion ordered entrecote steak, and specified he would like it medium.

We both piously ordered a salad as our side dish, ignoring offers of French fries and potato. BP (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

My four little grilled burgers were well done which suited me fine and were very meaty with seemingly no fillers.(NIS 97). The entrecote opposite me was very rare, although my companion had asked for medium well. He bravely ate his way through this hunk of basically raw meat, and left quite a few pieces on the plate. Perhaps he should have sent it back for further cooking but we don’t like to make trouble. (NIS 159).

The side salads were very good with several sweet additions like slices of apple and cranberries, which added a lot.

A separate dessert menu with graphic illustrations promised many sweet endings and we chose a shared dish of vanilla ice cream with hot chocolate sauce. It wasn’t bad for parve ice cream and the chocolate sauce hardened and became chunks of chocolate which was good. (Desserts NIS 46/48).

My companion accepted the offer of an espresso and received a small glass with a centimeter of coffee at the bottom (NIS 8). He said it was very good and I took his word for it.

A good meal out, which we had, is not just a satisfying gastronomic experience, but an escape from the war, if only for a few hours.