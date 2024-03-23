B12: A great meat shop-turned-restaurant in Ra'anana - review

Noam Levy just completed his compulsory army service, cooking for our amazing soldiers, then returned to Ra’anana to open the grill house he runs with his father Yaron in the heart of the city.

Until six weeks ago B12 was a thriving meat shop in Ra’anana. The business was sold, but the family retained the name in the brand new steakhouse opened recently. It’s a super modern streamlined place where potential customers can order and pay in advance, using the latest computerized machines situated in front of the eatery. No money needs to change hands; it’s all done by mobile phone.

Modernized service, but good old-fashioned grilled meat

The food, however, is good old-fashioned grilled meat and the restaurant offers a variety of choices. As Noam wanted us to try everything, he prepared us a mixed grill and while we waited for this to be ready he opened a bottle of Isaac’s Ram 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon from the prestigious Hebron Heights winery. (NIS 140 – half-bottle).

“This is just right for you,” he said knowingly and sure enough the rich mellow wine quickly worked on the senses to get us into a very benign and receptive mood for Noam’s cooking.

While waiting for the grill to do its work, we nibbled on marvelous fluffy pitot with humus and tehina and plenty of ‘harif’ (“hot”spicy condiment). B12 (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

The mixed grill consisted of merguez – those wonderfully spicy and meaty sausages flavored with harissa, paprika or sumac – hamburgers, pargit, steak, and sinta.

Everything had a great flavor and needed nothing added like salt or pepper. Whatever had been used as a marinade for the different grill items was a great choice.

As side dishes, Noam presented very fresh coleslaw, lettuce, fries, and tasty little fried potato balls.

Also added were small dishes of tehina and lemon pickle, and humus with s’hug. I discovered that meatballs dipped in tehina can be quite a delicacy.

The wine complemented all the different meats very well. It is not cheap but has an excellent bouquet. We discerned hints of raspberry, black pepper, and aromatic spices. Truly an exceptional wine.

We sat outside the small eatery under an electric heater perfect for the crisp cold evening air. B12 does a huge takeaway business, but we enjoyed sitting there, eating the excellent food, and watching the world go by.

Incidentally, the vegan community has been protesting the name chosen for this restaurant, with the implication that only meat eaters can get the important B12 vitamin this way. They point out, via chatGPT, that meat is not the only source of this vitamin and vegans can take a supplement. My vegan son enjoys rude health. (puh, puh, puh). Who would have thought that vegans, as a group would be so militant as to demand the restaurant change its name?

But, call it what you will, B12 is a great place for some good old-fashioned “fleishig” nosh.

B12

Ahuza 124

Ra’anana

(09) 882-5559

Open: Sun.-Wed. 11:30 -23:00.

Thursday: 11:30 – midnight.

Saturday: One hour after Shabbat until midnight.

Kashrut – Rabbinate Ra’anana and Mahfud.

Wheelchair accessible.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.