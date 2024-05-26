In the Kitchen with Henny: Lag Ba’omer picnic

Lag Ba’omer, the 33rd day of the Omer count, which begins on the second night of Passover, is a festive day celebrated across Israel and in Jewish communities worldwide.

This day commemorates the yahrzeit of Rebbe Shimon bar Yochai and the day Rabbi Akiva’s students stopped dying from an epidemic. Traditionally, children enjoy outdoor activities such as picnics, making bows and arrows, flying kites, and barbecuing, often concluding with toasting marshmallows over an open flame.

With the weather warming up but still a breeze in the air, it’s an ideal time for eating al fresco.

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable picnic, preparation is key. Start by freezing some ice packs to keep your food chilled. Pack a blanket or tablecloth, biodegradable disposable plates and cutlery if needed, cloth napkins (consider repurposing fabric from old clothing), and don’t forget essentials like sunscreen, insect repellent, a Frisbee, ball, or jump rope.

Lastly, gather all your delicious picnic foods in cooler bags, and you’re ready for a perfect outdoor celebration.

Iced Tea on the Go

One essential for a picnic is to make sure you’ve got some cold refreshing drinks to bring along. These iced tea in jars are perfect for picnics and outings. They can be made to suit your taste, and you can make enough variety for everyone to enjoy. I recycle honey and jam jars after the contents are finished, and I use them for drinks and other items.

Ingredients are based on one 650 gr. jar; make as many as you like.

2 cups of boiling water

2 tea bags of choice (I used wild berry)

1 or 2 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup (depending on how sweet you want it)

2 lemon slices

4 ice cubes

2 to 4 berries of your choice (optional)

Place two tea bags and honey in a jar, and place a metal spoon in the jar as well to keep the glass from cracking. Pour in the boiling water and stir. Let it cool for about 10 minutes, then add in the ice, lemon slices, and berries. Seal tightly and keep refrigerated, up to 3 days, until use.

You can use different teas like lemon, ginger, apple and cinnamon, mint-flavored, and many more. Make sure the jars are sealed well before traveling.

Crispy Fried Chicken

When I think of the picture-perfect picnic, I see a red gingham cloth and a basket of fried chicken. Maybe, and I’m dating myself here, it’s all the episodes of Little House on the Prairie that I watched as a kid, eyeing their wide open spaces to picnic with a little brook off to the side, running, playing, and, of course, enjoying some fried chicken.

So I reached out to my neighbor Shoshy, who said she makes parve “buttermilk” to soak her chicken in before coating it with flour and frying to get the best fried chicken results. Yields 6 servings

12 chicken drumsticks (shokayim in Hebrew)

2 cups almond or coconut milk

2 tsp. vinegar or lemon juice

Coating:

2 cups of flour (gluten-free flour works, too)

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

In a bowl, whisk together the milk and vinegar (or lemon juice), and then add in the chicken legs. Turn the pieces of chicken so they all get coated with this mixture. Cover, and keep refrigerated at least 4 hours; overnight is best.

In a deep bowl, combine the flour with the salt and pepper.

Take the chicken legs out of the liquid batter and put them in the flour, turning them to coat all sides. Allow the drumsticks to sit in the flour batter for about 15 minutes.

Heat up a large frying pan with about 1 inch (3 cm.) of oil. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the drumsticks in the pan and let them fry for about 12 to 15 minutes per side. Use a sharp knife to cut through one piece to check its readiness. Remove from the pan and place on paper towels to absorb any excess oil. Transfer to a pan, cover, and keep refrigerated until serving.

Potato Salad with Lemon and Basil

No picnic is complete without refreshing potato salad. This salad is easy to put together and can be made ahead of time so it’s chilled and ready for your picnic.

Yields 6 servings

10 small or 6 large potatoes

1 lemon squeezed (about ¼ cup)

1 Tbsp. prepared pesto (see below for variation)

3 Tbsp. olive oil

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Fresh basil leaves to garnish

Cube the potatoes (with or without peel) and boil in water for 20 to 30 minutes until softened. Drain and let cool.

In a bowl, mix the lemon juice, olive oil, mayo, and pesto. If you don’t have pesto, you can use 2 frozen basil cubes plus 1 frozen garlic cube or 1 clove crushed garlic. Add in the salt and pepper and mix well. Start with adding half the dressing to the potatoes. Use more dressing if needed. Use any extra dressing for a delicious veggie dip to add to your picnic.

S’mores Crispy Treats

Lag Ba’omer is synonymous with s’mores. But here’s a way you can enjoy that same flavor without standing over a hot flame. Make these in advance and cut them into squares, and keep them in an airtight container to pack for your picnic dessert.

Yields 6 servings

¼ cup vegan butter (60 gr.)

1 bag marshmallows (250 gr.)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

5 cups Rice Crispies (any brand)

1 cup Graham crackers, coarsely crumbled

2 cups mini marshmallows

1/3 cup chocolate chips/chunks HENNY'S SMORES. (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Preheat the oven to 200° C/400° F, using the top heating element (broiler) in your oven. On the stove, melt the non-dairy butter and marshmallows in a pot on very low heat and keep stirring until it’s melted and gooey. Shut off the heat and add in the vanilla, Rice Crispies, crumbled Graham crackers, and one cup of the mini marshmallows. Mix well and spread into a 9” x13” (20 cm. x 30 cm.) pan.

Sprinkle the remaining cup of mini marshmallows and the chocolate chips on top and place in the oven for 90 seconds to 2 minutes. Stay close! Remove immediately, let cool for 5 minutes, then cut into squares.

Variations: You can cut up regular marshmallows into smaller pieces if mini ones aren’t available. Lotus cookies can be used instead of Graham crackers.

The weather is now warm enough to have a picnic in the shade and enjoy some of the beauty around us. Take the time to enjoy family and friends in nature; laugh, run, and play – the phone can wait…  The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook so they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat and Chag on time.

www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com