The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Food suggestions for the extended lockdown

Ethnic and fast foods compete for your delivery order while you’re at home

By BUZZY GORDON  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 19:02
Ewa Safi (photo credit: Courtesy)
Ewa Safi
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Ewa Safi

This upscale restaurant-lounge, an offshoot of its much simpler parent eatery in the central bus station, has long been popular in Tel Aviv among aficionados of Moroccan cuisine (it was reviewed on these pages years ago). I have come to think of it as Moroccan comfort food presented as fine dining – or, as the restaurant itself terms it – Moroccan soul food.

Now that it has been closed during the pandemic, Ewa Safi has sprung into action with an extensive delivery menu, comprising no fewer than six sections: Starters/Mezze (NIS 9-12, or an assortment of eight for NIS 49); Intermediate Dishes (NIS 39-89); Main Courses (NIS 69-148); From the Grill (just one entry: NIS 49); Specialty (again only one: NIS 89); and Desserts (NIS 38-42). Each category offers (rather limited) vegan options, but gluten-free dishes abound.

I had no problem finding at least one dish from each of the aforementioned categories that I truly enjoyed. There were a number of notable appetizers/salads from the platter called Salada (marked “popular” – in English – on the Hebrew delivery menu), in particular, the traditional beet salad, the carrot salad (houja, cooked chunks), and Mama Sulica’s ruby-red matbouha, with just the right amount of heat.

My favorite dish from the second section – lyrically titled in the Hebrew menu “there is no second (chance) for a first impression” – is without a doubt the lamb pastilla, considered by the owners the “queen of the kitchen.” This slightly sweet gem features the thinnest imaginable crispy phyllo dough filled with juicy slow-cooked lamb. (Unfortunately, the delivery version came without the advertised accompanying candied pumpkin, slivered almonds and pepper-chili confit.) A recommended vegetarian intermediate dish, meanwhile, is the vegetable fritters.

The highlights of the main courses (which the poetic license calls in Hebrew, “Let’s get down to business”) are, understandably, classic Moroccan tajines, such as the Lamb Spareribs glazed with plum and caramelized onion, and the [beef] Shoulder Roast stewed with onion, turmeric and saffron. Both succulent tavshilim came with a side of delicate-grain couscous.

The grilled specialty was boneless pullet pounded thin and seasoned with what might be described as Moroccan “dry rub” – a unique mixture of zesty spices. I liked it both hot and cold.

Amidst this plethora of tantalizing dishes, I simply forgot to order either of the (only) two desserts, sphinge or atayef (the former are akin to Moroccan donuts, the latter to Moroccan crepes). My loss, but this should be a warning to others.

Finally, I must point out that the packaging was the most professional I have ever encountered in my history of receiving delivery orders. The hermetically sealed dishes were not easy to unwrap, but they were absolutely leak-proof; and the dishes were still warm in their plastic containers hours after they arrived.

Ewa Safi

Kosher

HaShahar St. 8, Tel Aviv. Phone: (053) 611-2129

English menu: ewasafi.co.il/en

American Broaster Chicken

I discovered this kosher chain only recently, but was delighted to find it, since I have fond memories of chicken prepared this way in the “old country.” This unique method of cooking is a kind of “steam frying,” a process that keeps the poultry from absorbing too much oil and results in a crispy batter encasing moist and juicy meat.

The Hebrew-only menu is very limited: Its three dishes are wings, “broaster” and nuggets. Pricing is by meal size: Individual (NIS 45-49), Couple (NIS 85-95) and Family (NIS 125-145). There is also a Kids’ Meal, which includes a “surprise” (NIS 39).

Since I was (and remain) a little confused by the chain’s terminology, I ordered by phone, since that seems to be the only option, using my own words: wings and white meat chicken. I was told I was getting chicken breast, and I had hoped it would be a complete quarter-chicken. Instead, I received what I considered to be large nuggets.

Still, I must say I was quite satisfied with the taste, which is a cut above what is commonly available from the larger fast-food chains. The exterior is neither oily nor soggy, and the meat itself quite flavorful.

There were additional pleasant surprises when it came to the sides. The “potatoes” – written and pronounced in Hebrew transliteration, as opposed to the ubiquitous fries, or “chip” – were delicious chunks of what appeared to be twice-baked potato, in their skins (NIS 10).

The menu lists a few salads and sandwiches, but I was most interested in checking out the coleslaw (NIS 5, when ordering a meal), which turned out to be just fine: coarse-cut cabbage (albeit with no carrot) drenched in a creamy dressing. The portion was lamentably tiny, so I augmented at home with diced carrot, green onion and radish.

The menu says there are three desserts (NIS 10 each), but the person at the other end of the line mentioned only malabi, which I declined.

American Broaster Chicken.

Kosher.

Eleven branches nationwide (representative outlet: Azrieli Mall, Tel Aviv).

Tel. 1-700-700-307 (call center). Online menu: broasterchicken.co.il/menu

The writer was a guest of the restaurants.


Tags israel restaurant restaurants tel aviv tel aviv restaurants
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by