Ita Pie: Worth every calorie!

It's a tough job to sample pies by Ita Pie. The mouthwatering pastries were delicious – let's just say there were no leftovers.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
AUGUST 26, 2021 13:04
Ita Pie's mint chocolate truffle pie is to die for (photo credit: Ita Pie)
Ita Pie's mint chocolate truffle pie is to die for
(photo credit: Ita Pie)
If you’re trying to lose weight before the Jewish holidays, stop reading right now. Just put down the newspaper and walk away! If you’re still reading, I can’t be held responsible for what happens when you finish this article!
The cleverly named Ita Pie (named for owner Ita Arbit) offers 24 types of pie, most of them available either in dairy or parve versions. Several can also be made vegan.
I had the tough job of sampling the pies this week. Ita gave me three mini-pies to try: blueberry, chocolate peanut butter swirl, and mint chocolate truffle. My family and my good friend Adina Issachar, who is a serious baker, joined me for the tasting. Let’s just say there were no leftovers.
While all three were good, the mint chocolate truffle (NIS 120 for a 20-cm. pie and NIS 140 for a 24-cm. pie) was the clear winner. “Oh my God,” said Adina as she tasted it.
The crust on all pies was buttery and flaky, and the fillings unique and delicious. Next time I want to try the lotus s’mores with lotus cream, chocolate custard, and a toasted meringue topping.
Ita Pie's refreshing lemon-mint (Limonana) pie (credit: Ita Pie)
While Ita Pie has no hechsher (kashrut certification), as it is a home-based business, and home-based businesses cannot receive certification from the rabbinate, all ingredients are kosher, and the pies are baked in a kosher oven.
To order, WhatsApp Ita at 054-771-8428 or find Ita Pie on Facebook.


