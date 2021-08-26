Ita Pie: Worth every calorie!

If you’re trying to lose weight before the Jewish holidays, stop reading right now. Just put down the newspaper and walk away! If you’re still reading, I can’t be held responsible for what happens when you finish this article!

The cleverly named Ita Pie (named for owner Ita Arbit) offers 24 types of pie, most of them available either in dairy or parve versions. Several can also be made vegan.

I had the tough job of sampling the pies this week. Ita gave me three mini-pies to try: blueberry, chocolate peanut butter swirl, and mint chocolate truffle. My family and my good friend Adina Issachar, who is a serious baker, joined me for the tasting. Let’s just say there were no leftovers

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

While all three were good, the mint chocolate truffle (NIS 120 for a 20-cm. pie and NIS 140 for a 24-cm. pie) was the clear winner. “Oh my God,” said Adina as she tasted it.

The crust on all pies was buttery and flaky, and the fillings unique and delicious. Next time I want to try the lotus s’mores with lotus cream, chocolate custard, and a toasted meringue topping.

Ita Pie's refreshing lemon-mint (Limonana) pie (credit: Ita Pie)