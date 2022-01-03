The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Meet the 22-year-old stuck in the body of an eight-year-old

This woman is stuck in the body of a girl. She’s 22, but at first glance she looks like she’s eight.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 13:52
A PATIENT receives chemotherapy treatment (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
A PATIENT receives chemotherapy treatment
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)

Shauna Rae looks like a girl, but she wants the world to treat her like the adult she is. A new docuseries follows Rae doing various daily activities to show how a woman, age 22, lives in the body of a girl who’s one meter tall.

Rae's story began when she was six months old and was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer. Luckily, after treatment she went into remission, but the effects of the medications stunted her height. Today, age 22, she’s one meter tall, the average height of a third-grader.
The chemotherapy Rae received following her diagnosis left her pituitary gland, which is located at the brain’s base and is responsible for the production and secretion of growth hormone, "almost dormant”; although luckily Rae grew past the baby stage, she stopped growing before puberty.
In a new docuseries called I Am Shauna Rae, she explains: "I’m a woman. A 22-year-old woman stuck in the body of an 8-year-old girl. My pituitary gland became almost dormant due to chemotherapy. The doctor told me I had finished growing as my bones had fused and my height was only one meter.”
The series focuses on Rae and her life as she desperately tries to get the rest of the world to treat her like an adult. In one scene, Rae is seen in a bar where she’s told, "no children served", while her request to get a tattoo is answered with the question, "How old are you?”
Rae said that "even though I can’t grow physically, I really want to be treated like an adult. I’m working on my independence." She added that her parents feel guilty to this day, so they have a hard time letting go and treat her like a child.  They ask who she spends time with, when will she be home, etc. In the series, her mom admits that “she has a hard time letting go, even though I know it's time.”


Tags television cancer TV Show chemotherapy Brain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Sexual abuse won't end if we don't stand with victims - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
SHIRA ATTIAS

Sexual abuse exists in the religious community, stop hiding it

 By SHIRA ATTIAS
Sivan Felder

Six things they don't tell you about working in hi-tech

 By SIVAN FELDER
FARHAD REZAEI

Iran can’t restart a nuclear program if military action destroys it - opinion

 By FARHAD REZAEI
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by