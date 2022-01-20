The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two-thirds of COVID jab reactions caused by placebo effect- study

One-third of clinical trial participants who received no vaccine reported systemic adverse advents including headache and fatigue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 00:18

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 00:47
Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
More than two-thirds of the common side-effects people experience after a coronavirus shot can be attributed to a negative version of the placebo effect rather than the vaccine itself, new research indicates.
Scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston examined data from 12 clinical trials of COVID vaccines and found that the “nocebo effect” accounted for about 76% of all common adverse reactions after the first dose and nearly 52% after the second dose. One-third of clinical trial participants who received no vaccine reported systemic adverse advents like headache and fatigue.
The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, suggest that a large proportion of milder side-effects, such as headaches, short-term fatigue and arm pain are not produced by the the vaccine itself, but by other factors thought to generate the nocebo response, such as anxiety. 
Israelis receiving their fourth coronavirus vaccine, January 3, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israelis receiving their fourth coronavirus vaccine, January 3, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“Adverse events after placebo treatment are common in randomized controlled trials,” said lead author Julia W. Haas, PhD, an investigator in the Program in Placebo Studies at BIDMC. “Collecting systematic evidence regarding these nocebo responses in vaccine trials is important for COVID-19 vaccination worldwide, especially because concern about side effects is reported to be a reason for vaccine hesitancy.”


