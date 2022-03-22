The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Children saved by Israeli doctors dress up as them for Purim

The big doctors played along with the tiny doctors and allowed them to use stethoscopes in the hospital to check their hearts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 09:51
the children of the Save a Child's Heart (SACH) dressed up as the doctors who saved their lives (photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
the children of the Save a Child's Heart (SACH) dressed up as the doctors who saved their lives
(photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)

As part of the Purim tradition of donning costumes, the children of Save a Child's Heart (SACH) dressed up as the doctors who saved their lives.

Samir and Inas arrived on special flights to Israel to undergo life-saving heart surgeries about a month ago. Samir from Zanzibar and Inas from Iraq were both born with complex and life-threatening heart defects.

Now, while recovering from their surgeries at the SACH Legacy Heritage Children's Home in Holon, they celebrated Purim for the first time in their lives, despite coming from very different cultures from one another and from Israel, and were quick to adopt the custom of playing dress-up.

In a moving gesture, the children decided to dress themselves up as the doctors who saved their lives, Dr. Sagi Assa and Dr. Yosef Frej from Wolfson Hospital who treated them.

Samir and Inas wanted to surprise the doctors in the middle of their shift. They wore doctor's gowns, surgeon's caps and stethoscopes when they arrived at the Sylvan Adams Children's Hospital.

The doctors were touched by the gesture, amazed to see the little ones whose lives they saved in these special costumes.

The big doctors played along with the tiny doctors and allowed them to use real medical devices in the hospital to check their hearts. The children hugged and thanked the medical team members who saved their lives in their native languages.



