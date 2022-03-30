The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Ben Gurion University researchers find new treatment for head and neck cancer

Located in Beersheba, Ben Gurion University of the Negev is renowned for its achievements in the fields of scientific and medical research.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2022 03:56
Ben Gurion University (photo credit: WWW.PIKIWIKI.ORG.IL)
Ben Gurion University
(photo credit: WWW.PIKIWIKI.ORG.IL)

Ben Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) researchers, along with their international colleagues, have validated a potential treatment for advanced head and neck cancers, the university announced on Sunday.

Their findings, which were published in the open-access, peer-reviewed Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, show that BGU researchers may have found potential novel treatments for head and neck cancers – which include throat cancer, mouth cancer, and other cancers that affect the region of your body above the shoulders.

By treating mice with a combination of immunotherapies, such as a therapy that blocks a specific signaling pathway that causes severe symptoms for over 40% of Head and neck cancer patients, researchers were able to completely cure tumors in most of the mice.

"Our unique ability to generate pre-clinical HNC (head and neck cancer) models and to investigate new treatment and treatment combinations provides hope for HNC patients,” said study co-author Prof. Moshe Elkabets of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Ben Gurion University of the Negev.

Prof. Moshe Elkabets. (credit: DANI MACHLIS/BGU) Prof. Moshe Elkabets. (credit: DANI MACHLIS/BGU)

Located in Beersheba, Ben Gurion University of the Negev is renowned for its achievements in the fields of scientific and medical research.

“We sincerely hope that oncologists will test this treatment combination in HNC patients, as improving immunotherapy efficacy is crucial for prolonging the survival of cancer patients," Elkabets concluded.



Tags health cancer scientific study Ben Gurion University Cancer Treatment Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by