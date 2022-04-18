The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Farts definitely smell worse in the shower, but it's not because of what you ate

Experts explain why the gas we release in the shower smells much worse than what we release during the day, and there are three reasons that are unrelated to what we ate.

By WALLA!
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 12:16
Shower (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Shower
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Is it true that our farts smell much worse when we release them in the shower? Let’s face it: Each of us quite likes the smell of his or her own farts, so why when we fart in the shower is the smell unbearable? You wonder if it was because you ate something bad? So let us make it clear: The vile fart you smelled in the shower isn’t because of the spicy or spoiled food you ate. Experts claim that there are three reasons for the intensity of the smell, and they aren’t connected to what you ate but to the fact that it happens in the shower.

Julie Thompson, chief information officer at the Guts UK organization, says humans typically fart 14 to 23 times a day, though this can vary from 3 to 40 depending on diet. According to her, under normal circumstances "smelly farts are caused by chemicals produced from bacterial fermentation in the gut. Certain foods, such as garlic and onions, can produce stinky gas." However, smelly gas from stinky food is equally bad in and out of the shower, so why does "tolerable" gas smell worse in the shower? Hussein Abda, clinical director at Medicine Direct online pharmacy, spoke to the Daily Star about the issue and explained that our farts are simply more noticeable when released in the shower.

He explained: "There is no evidence that farts smell worse in the shower than anywhere else; however, environmental factors are the ones that make the smell much more noticeable. The first reason is that you’re naked. When you fart while dressed, some of the smell and gas are absorbed in your clothes. Conversely, when you’re naked in the shower, there is no such barrier. That means your nostrils will carry the full force of the fart.”

He adds: "The second reason is that the shower is an enclosed space, and the smell is especially noticeable if you have a shower surrounded by glass. This means your naked body doesn’t have a fabric barrier, and the smell will remain in a narrow space, making it much more noticeable."

The third reason has to do with our nostrils. Hussein explained: "In a hot shower the steam improves your sense of smell. It makes the nostrils much more sensitive to abnormal odors. This is why the smell of your shampoo and soap is strong in the shower, but less so when you come out. "Studies show that moisture can help people smell odors in smaller concentrations, which means that a stinky fart will smell twice as bad in a situation like this."

So here's the triple threat: nudity, closed space and sensitive nostrils. The reason your fart smells worse in the shower doesn't depend on what you ate but where you are. Now you know!



Tags health hygiene Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by