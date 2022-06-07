Medical intern died of a heart attack while working at a Haifa hospital

Dr. Shadi Aslan, 34, collapsed and died of a heart attack while working at Bnei Zion Medical Center in Haifa on Saturday.

Medical staff at the hospital performed lengthy resuscitation operations on him, but were eventually forced to determine his death. Aslan, who specializes in surgery by profession, left behind a child and a pregnant woman.

His family was informed of his death around noon, with his funeral being held on Saturday night. "This is a very big tragedy," Fouad Awad, head of the Mizraa local council, told Walla! "Shadi was a very talented person, very well known and loved by all the villagers who we were very proud of."

"A great tragedy"

"This is a great tragedy that left us devastated, we share in the grief of the family," The hospital said in a statement.

In 2019, the late Dr. Oren Sussman collapsed and died in the middle of a shift at Beilinson Hospital. Following this, his family embarked on a crowdfunding project to place 100 defibrillator stations across the country.

"Not everyone is as young as Oren, but there are many in their 50s and 60s who could have had more years of life. Death from a heart attack is a death that isn't very noticed, our story has made headlines because it is different when a doctor goes through it," His widow, Maayan Sussman, told Maariv.

"In fact, 30 people suffer heart attacks every day, whether it's a taxi driver or a high-tech worker who fell in the parking lot."

A similar case occurred about two years earlier, after a pediatrician in his 30s collapsed and died while working at Rambam Hospital. The doctor died of a dramatic drop in blood sugar.