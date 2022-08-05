The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
One in eight COVID-19 patients develop long-COVID symptoms - study

Researchers conclude that roughly one in eight COVID-19 patients (12.7%) in the general population experienced long-term symptoms due to COVID-19.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 02:55
ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

One in eight adults who are infected with COVID-19 suffer from long-term symptoms that have become known as “long-COVID” symptoms – such as loss of smell or taste, body aches and trouble breathing – for months after their infection, according to a new study from the Netherlands. 

The study, published in the peer-reviewed general medical journal The Lancet early Friday morning, asked COVID-19 patients to regularly fill out digital questionnaires on 23 symptoms commonly associated with long COVID. 

21.4% of respondents experienced at least one new or severely increased symptom three to five months post-infection compared to before infection, compared to 8.7% of uninfected people followed in the same time period – leading researchers to conclude that roughly one in eight COVID-19 patients (12.7%) in the general population experienced long term symptoms due to COVID-19.

“Most previous research into long COVID has not looked at the frequency of these symptoms in people who haven’t been diagnosed with COVID-19 or looked at individual patients’ symptoms before the diagnosis of COVID-19,” said University of Groningen professor and lead author of the study Judith Rosmalen. “However, most previous research into long COVID has not looked at the frequency of these symptoms in people who haven’t been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

School girls receive a dose of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, Covaxin, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in Ahmedabad, India, January 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE) School girls receive a dose of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, Covaxin, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in Ahmedabad, India, January 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE)

Long COVID

The researchers found that several symptoms were new or more severe three to five months after having COVID-19, such as chest pain, difficulties breathing, muscle aches, hot flashes and general fatigue, among other symptoms – such as loss of smell or taste, perhaps the most infamous of long-COVID symptoms. 

“Post-COVID-19 condition, otherwise known as long COVID, is an urgent problem with a mounting human toll,” explained Ph.D. candidate and first author of the study, Aranka Ballering. “Understanding the core symptoms and the prevalence of post-COVID-19 in the general population represents a major step forward for our ability to design studies that can ultimately inform successful healthcare responses to the long-term symptoms of COVID-19.”

The questionnaire was sent out 24 times to the same individuals between March 2020 and August 2021 – a period before the rise of the Omicron variant and before the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the Netherlands. The prevalence of long-COVID symptoms amongst vaccinated individuals, patients with prior immunity, or people infected with the now-dominant Omicron variant is yet to be studied at this scale.

“Due to the timing of this study, we were unable to assess the effect of COVID-19 vaccination and different SARS-CoV-2 variants on long COVID symptoms. We hope future studies will provide answers on the impacts of these factors,” Prof. Rosmalen noted. 

“Future research should include mental health symptoms (e.g. depression and anxiety symptoms), along with additional post-infectious symptoms that we could not assess in this study (such as brain fog, insomnia, and post-exertional malaise). We were unable to investigate what might cause any of the symptoms observed after COVID-19 in this study, but we hope future research will be able to give insights into the mechanisms involved,” concluded Rosmalen.  



