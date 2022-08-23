The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Tomato flu: The suspected new virus affecting children in India

It is as of yet unclear if the flu is caused by a new virus or is an aftereffect of a known virus.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 23, 2022 16:49
A technician poses for the media with a test tube for testing against pandemic influenza A (H1N1) virus in the national reference laboratory at the Robert Koch scientific institute in Berlin, October 2, 2009 (photo credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)
A technician poses for the media with a test tube for testing against pandemic influenza A (H1N1) virus in the national reference laboratory at the Robert Koch scientific institute in Berlin, October 2, 2009
(photo credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

A suspected new virus known as tomato flu or tomato fever has been discovered, affecting mostly children in the state of Kerala in India, according to a new correspondence by medical professionals from India and Australia published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine last Wednesday.

What is tomato flu?

The suspected virus is described as in an endemic state and is considered non-life-threatening. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, body aches and rashes. According to the correspondence, the flu could be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children or a new variant of hand, foot and mouth disease.

The flu got its name from the red and painful blisters that appear across the body of patients and gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato. The blisters resemble those caused by monkeypox, according to the correspondence.

The flu was first detected in the Kollam district of Kerala on May 6, 2022, and as of July 26, over 82 children below the age of 5 have been infected in the state. 26 cases in children between the ages of 1-9 were also found in the Indian state of Odisha. No other regions in India have reported cases.

A biohazard warning sign is displayed at the Yemaachi Biotechnology cancer research laboratory in Accra, Ghana May 19, 2022. Picture taken May 19, 2022 (credit: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS) A biohazard warning sign is displayed at the Yemaachi Biotechnology cancer research laboratory in Accra, Ghana May 19, 2022. Picture taken May 19, 2022 (credit: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS)

How do you treat tomato flu?

The flu generally resolves itself without the need for treatment and no specific drug exists to treat it as of yet.

The correspondence warned that the tomato flu is very contagious and that any patients or suspected patients should be placed in careful isolation and that other precautionary steps should be taken as well. Isolation should continue for 5-7 days from symptom onset.

While the correspondence stated that the cause of the flu was unclear, Dr. Suresh Kumar Panuganti, pediatrician, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, told The Hindu that the flu is caused by Coxsackievirus A16, one of the viruses associated with hand, foot and mouth disease in infants and young children.



Tags flu india disease Virus Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
4

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
5

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by