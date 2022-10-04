The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israel nanotech breakthrough automatically targets tumors with anti-cancer drugs

An automated process creating robot-chemists and robot-pharmacists makes nanocapsules that send anti-cancer drugs directly to malignancies.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 15:57
Cancer Immunotherapy by NIH Image Gallery. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Cancer Immunotherapy by NIH Image Gallery.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Drugs that kill cells in solid cancers can be wrapped in a “nanometric package” instead of being dispersed throughout the the body, damaging healthy tissues and nausea due to damage of intestinal tissue, hair loss and more serious side effects. 

Researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa have developed an automatic system for the design and preparation of stabilizing materials to produce such a “nanometric package” – a platform for delivering drugs directly to cancer centers in the body. 

Technion research on nanomaterials

In an article just published in the journal Biomaterials under the title “Automated discovery of nanomaterials via drug aggregation induced emission,” the researchers report that by using their innovative system, they developed the necessary materials to create the platform and even showed in preclinical experiments that it is effective against solid malignancies. 

The research was conducted in the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering under the leadership of doctoral student Yuval Harris and lab director Dr. Hagit Sason-Bauer, who worked with Assistant Prof. Yosi Shamay, an expert in biomedical engineering for anticancer nanomedicine and nanoinformatics. 

Illustration for demonstration of 3D printing of a tumor in a brain Microenvironment according to a computed 3D model. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY) Illustration for demonstration of 3D printing of a tumor in a brain Microenvironment according to a computed 3D model. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

Anti-cancer drugs such as chemotherapy and kinase inhibitors are designed to destroy cancer cells, but one of their main problems is that only a small fraction of the medicinal substance reaches its destination – the cancer cells themselves. The rest can damage healthy tissues. 

Nanomedicine delivery package

About 40 nanomedicine products, including the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against the COVID-19 virus, have already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but the development of such transport capsules is a complicated technological challenge. Many research groups around the world are working to improve them. 

The Technion researchers present a breakthrough in this field – an automated process for developing optimal materials for the preparation of these capsules. The process is used both as a robot-chemist that synthesizes new materials and as a robot-pharmacist that formulates them into nanocapsules containing the anti-cancer drug. 

“The technology we developed,” explained Shamay, “is based on an interesting phenomenon called aggregation-induced emission (AIE) – light emission based on the aggregation state of the drug. This effect means that in its solid or aggregated form, it emits a lot of light energy, but when it is soluble or stable in a capsule, it emits almost no light. Out of about 40 drugs we tested, we found 10 new drugs in which this effect occurs. They can be used as selection criteria in the automated process.” 

The automatic system developed he and his team developed makes it possible to know – according to the light energy emitted from the drug –which substance makes the best nanoparticles for that drug. This technique led to the discovery of a new stabilizing material whose properties give it many advantages over the existing materials used to create nanometric capsules for drug delivery. 

A new material 

The researchers discovered that the new material is better in various aspects to existing materials including efficiency, safety, the uniformity of the particles that make it up, stability over time and the number of drugs that can be “wrapped” and stabilized with it. All of these traits make it a super stabilizer suitable for the ever-expanding field of treatment using nanoscale capsules.

The new material, named R595, was created in a “green” chemical reaction that does not require the use of polluting and toxic organic solvents. It has a very high efficiency of drug loading (90%), which makes it possible to predict the treatment’s effectiveness. In preclinical trials, the capsule was effective in the treatment of solid tumors caused by a mutation common in lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and intestinal cancer.



Tags Israel cancer technion nanotechnology research Cancer drugs Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
3

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Yom Kippur fast times 2022
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by