Study shows taking Viagra can improve heart-health and lower risk of death

A study found Viagra can reduce the risk of Major Adverse Cardiac Events (MACE) by 13%, Cardio-Vascular related deaths by 39% and deaths in general by 25%.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 18:21
Viagra tablet (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Viagra tablet
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Viagra is good for your heart health and your relationship, according to a new study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine.

Viagra benefits

According to the peer-reviewed study, Viagra can reduce the risk of Major Adverse Cardiac Events (MACE) by 13%, Cardio-Vascular related deaths by 39% and deaths in general by 25%.

The drug, which was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1998, was originally made to treat hypertension and Angina Pectoris. The drug was later found to not be highly effective at treating Angina, by which point the drug's other benefits became known.

In Viagra's first year of sales, it was estimated to have grossed $1 billion in sales to men for their hearts and to treat erectile dysfunction.

Another study has shown that the drug might be able to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease

A box of Viagra sits on the shelf of a pharmacy (credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH) A box of Viagra sits on the shelf of a pharmacy (credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH)

In the United States, an estimated 30 million men suffer from erectile dysfunction, and assuming they treat it with Viagra, their health might be all the better for it.

Risks of Viagra

Despite the health advantages of Viagra, the drug does have some serious side effects. The drug can cause erections that won't leave which can cause permanent penile damage, sudden vision loss, sudden reduction in hearing ability, heart attack, stroke, irregular heartbeats and death. Most of the side effects have been experienced by men that had heart problems prior to taking the drug.

Additionally, a 2014 study found that men who use viagra are 84% more likely to develop a cancerous Melanoma. 

In short, it is best to discuss medication options with a healthcare professional



