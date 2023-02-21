If you already do this in the shower, be sure to do it right

If your facial care routine is important for you, you no doubt make sure to clean your face every day with the appropriate product.

This is, after all, the first and most basic step in maintaining healthy and well-groomed facial skin. Cleansing your face from dirt, sweat and leftover makeup at the end of the day is part of the A-Z's of beauty routines.

But some people want to try and save time, or just for convenience's sake, and try to just clean their face in the shower. After all, if you're already there in the water, why not also clean your face?

Well, as it turns out, some say that face cleansing in the shower can come with some disadvantages and could even be outright harmful – if you don't do it carefully.

The main problem all stems from the temperature of the water and how long your shower is.

Shower head with running water (credit: INGIMAGE)

Speaking long-term, routine facial cleansing with hot water can make your skin dry.

This is because the skin on your face is a lot more delicate than the skin on other parts of the body – especially if you already have sensitive skin to begin with. For your face skin, cleansing with hot water can cause subcutaneous capillaries to burst.

Then there's the issue of other substances that can be harmful to your facial skin. Facial cleansing in the shower can cause your pores to be exposed to substances in shampoo or oils from the scalp.

What are the benefits of facial cleansing in the shower?

But having said all that, there are still some benefits to facial cleansing in the daily shower – if you do it right.

The shower's steam opens your pores, which will let your skin absorb the nutrients from the products you're using.

But be sure to do it with lukewarm water, rather than hot, and don't shower for more than 10 minutes after facial cleansing.

And if you want to take full advantage of all the benefits facial cleansing in the shower has to offer, apply an enzyme mask when you're done. These work best when the skin is already warmed up because it can cause a chemical reaction to speed up the exfoliation. In other words, it will help keep your skin smoother and livelier.